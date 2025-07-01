MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, July 1: Dodgers vs. White Sox, Pirates vs. Cardinals, and more

July is an important month in the MLB regular season. A lot of players on different teams try to navigate their places in the lineup as the trade deadline approaches. Teams will also have to deal with the All-Star break which marks the spiritual midway point of the season.
Here are the matchups from the first gameday in July.
MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, July 1
Dodgers vs. White Sox
Best Bet: Dodgers ML (-320)
Prediction: Dodgers 6, White Sox 3
The Los Angeles Dodgers start as clear favorites against the Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers has seven wins in nine games albeit against lower ranked opponents. It remains to be seen if they can continue that streak against the White Sox.
Pirates vs. Cardinals
Best Bet: Pirates ML (-165)
Prediction: Pirates 4, Cardinals 3
The Pittsburgh Pirates are the team to beat currently in the MLB, having outscored their opponents 37-4 in the last four games, including a shoutout 7-0 win against the Cardinals. Their run of form is expected to continue with ace Paul Skenes taking the mound.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees
Best Bet: Yankees ML (-165)
Prediction: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3
Like Pittsburgh, New York will have their ace Max Fried start on the mound. They were humbled by a Max Scherzer start in the series opener in a 5-4 loss, which they will look to amend. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the one to watch out for on the plate with 10 RBIs in his last ten games.
Red Sox vs. Reds
Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs
Prediction: Red Sox 6, Reds 5
The Red Sox offense had yet another field day with a 13-6 win in Game 1. However both teams have three losses in their last five games. The key to Boston's success is out-hitting their opponents, having won 31 of the 43 games when they have done so.
Rays vs. Athletics
Best Bet: Rays ML (-165)
Prediction: Rays 4, Athletics 3
Rays starter Shane Baz (8-3, 4.37 ERA) is expected to outduel Jeffrey Springs (6-6, 4.30 ERA) of the As. Both teams enter the game in starkly different batting form, with Tampa hitting .297 over their last 10 games, while Oakland sits at .213.
Some other matchups to look out for
San Diego @ Philadelphia: Phillies 4, Padres 3
Minnesota @ Miami: Twins 5, Marlins 3
Detroit @ Washington: Tigers 4, Nationals 3
Milwaukee @ New York (M): Mets 4, Brewers 3
Los Angeles (A) @ Atlanta: Braves 5, Angels 4
Baltimore @ Texas: Rangers 4, Orioles 3
Cleveland @ Chicago (C): Cubs 4, Guardians 3
Houston @ Colorado: Astros 6, Rockies 5
Kansas City @ Seattle: Mariners 4, Royals 3
San Francisco @ Arizona: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4