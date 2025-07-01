MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, July 1: Dodgers vs. White Sox, Pirates vs. Cardinals, and more

July is an important month in the MLB regular season. A lot of players on different teams try to navigate their places in the lineup as the trade deadline approaches. Teams will also have to deal with the All-Star break which marks the spiritual midway point of the season.

Here are the matchups from the first gameday in July.

MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, July 1

Dodgers vs. White Sox

Best Bet: Dodgers ML (-320)

Prediction: Dodgers 6, White Sox 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers start as clear favorites against the Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers has seven wins in nine games albeit against lower ranked opponents. It remains to be seen if they can continue that streak against the White Sox.

Pirates vs. Cardinals

Best Bet: Pirates ML (-165)

Prediction: Pirates 4, Cardinals 3

The Pittsburgh Pirates are the team to beat currently in the MLB, having outscored their opponents 37-4 in the last four games, including a shoutout 7-0 win against the Cardinals. Their run of form is expected to continue with ace Paul Skenes taking the mound.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Best Bet: Yankees ML (-165)

Prediction: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3

Like Pittsburgh, New York will have their ace Max Fried start on the mound. They were humbled by a Max Scherzer start in the series opener in a 5-4 loss, which they will look to amend. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the one to watch out for on the plate with 10 RBIs in his last ten games.

Red Sox vs. Reds

Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs

Prediction: Red Sox 6, Reds 5

The Red Sox offense had yet another field day with a 13-6 win in Game 1. However both teams have three losses in their last five games. The key to Boston's success is out-hitting their opponents, having won 31 of the 43 games when they have done so.

Rays vs. Athletics

Best Bet: Rays ML (-165)

Prediction: Rays 4, Athletics 3

Rays starter Shane Baz (8-3, 4.37 ERA) is expected to outduel Jeffrey Springs (6-6, 4.30 ERA) of the As. Both teams enter the game in starkly different batting form, with Tampa hitting .297 over their last 10 games, while Oakland sits at .213.

Some other matchups to look out for

San Diego @ Philadelphia: Phillies 4, Padres 3

Minnesota @ Miami: Twins 5, Marlins 3

Detroit @ Washington: Tigers 4, Nationals 3

Milwaukee @ New York (M): Mets 4, Brewers 3

Los Angeles (A) @ Atlanta: Braves 5, Angels 4

Baltimore @ Texas: Rangers 4, Orioles 3

Cleveland @ Chicago (C): Cubs 4, Guardians 3

Houston @ Colorado: Astros 6, Rockies 5

Kansas City @ Seattle: Mariners 4, Royals 3

San Francisco @ Arizona: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More