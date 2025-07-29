MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, July 29: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks, Yankees vs. Rays, and more

The MLB season is now in its business phase, with close games determining the standings. The Wild Card races in both leagues have gotten tighter, with many teams within five games of each other in the standings. Some division leaders aren't able to pull away as well.
Here are the best bets, picks and predictions from Tuesday's slate of games compiled from ESPN Sportsbook and Draft Kings.
MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, July 29
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks
Picks: Tigers ML (-145), Under 8.5 runs
Best Bet: Spencer Torkelson o0.5 Total RBIs (+180)
Prediction: Tigers 4, Diamondbacks 3
Casey Mize (9-4, 3.40 ERA) and Brandon Pfaadt (10-6, 4.76 ERA) are expected to serve a close starting pitcher matchup before the battle of the bullpens kicks in.
Yankees vs. Rays
Picks: Yankees ML (-190), Under 8.5 runs
Best Bet: Joe Boyle u4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (+120)
Prediction: Yankees 4, Rays 3
The Yankees have problems on their hands with key players out and now hovering just 1.0 game above the AL Wild Card cutoff. Rays constitute the chasing pack.
Orioles vs. Blue Jays (Game 1)
Picks: Orioles ML (-135), Under 10.5 runs
Best Bet: Jackson Holliday o0.5 Total RBIs (+295)
Prediction: Orioles 5, Blue Jays 4
Orioles' offence yet again bludgeoned their way to an 11-4 win on Monday. They will expect to start off well in the doubleheader.
Guardians vs. Rockies
Picks: Guardians ML (-225), Under 8.5 runs
Best Bet: Ezequiel Tovar o0.5 Total RBIs (+235)
Prediction: Guardians 5, Rockies 3
It should be a relatively easy encounter for the Cleveland Guardians, looking to stay in the hunt for the AL East Wild Card spots. Colorado will have Tanner Gordon (2-2, 3.13 ERA) on the mound.
Twins vs. Red Sox
Picks: Red Sox ML (-120), Over 8.5 runs
Best Bet: Carlos Correa o0.5 Total RBIs (+190)
Prediction: Red Sox 5, Twins 4
A walk-off victory in the series opener will keep the Twins' spirits high. A loss on Tuesday could see the Red Sox fall out of the third Wild Card spot in the AL.
Reds vs. Dodgers
Picks: Dodgers ML (-155), Over 8.5 runs
Best Bet: Nick Lodolo u5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-145)
Prediction: Dodgers 5, Reds 4
The Dodgers' collective offence backed up Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the series opener win. Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 2.75 ERA) will start on the mound for them, looking to continue his strong return.
Royals vs. Braves
Picks: Royals ML (-125), Under 9.5 runs
Best Bet: Ronald Acuna Jr. o0.5 Total RBIs (+150)
Prediction: Royals 5, Braves 4
Royals' Seth Lugo (7-5, 2.95 ERA) starts as the favorite against Braves' Erick Fedde (3-10, 5.22 ERA). The series opener saw 17 runs scored between the teams, although a much conservative matchup is expected in Game 2.
Here are the rest of the predictions
Toronto @ Baltimore Game 2: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4
Chicago (C) @ Milwaukee: Brewers 4, Cubs 3
Philadelphia @ Chicago (WS): Phillies 6, White Sox 4
Miami @ St. Louis: Cardinals 4, Marlins 3
Washington @ Houston: Astros 5, Nationals 4
Texas @ Los Angeles (A): Angels 4, Rangers 3
New York (M) @ San Diego: Mets 4, Padres 3
Pittsburgh @ San Francisco: Giants 4, Pirates 3
Seattle @ Athletics: Mariners 6, A's 5