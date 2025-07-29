MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, July 29: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks, Yankees vs. Rays, and more

The MLB season is now in its business phase, with close games determining the standings. The Wild Card races in both leagues have gotten tighter, with many teams within five games of each other in the standings. Some division leaders aren't able to pull away as well.

Ad

Here are the best bets, picks and predictions from Tuesday's slate of games compiled from ESPN Sportsbook and Draft Kings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, July 29

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks

Picks: Tigers ML (-145), Under 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Spencer Torkelson o0.5 Total RBIs (+180)

Prediction: Tigers 4, Diamondbacks 3

Casey Mize (9-4, 3.40 ERA) and Brandon Pfaadt (10-6, 4.76 ERA) are expected to serve a close starting pitcher matchup before the battle of the bullpens kicks in.

Ad

Trending

Yankees vs. Rays

Picks: Yankees ML (-190), Under 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Joe Boyle u4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (+120)

Prediction: Yankees 4, Rays 3

The Yankees have problems on their hands with key players out and now hovering just 1.0 game above the AL Wild Card cutoff. Rays constitute the chasing pack.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays (Game 1)

Picks: Orioles ML (-135), Under 10.5 runs

Best Bet: Jackson Holliday o0.5 Total RBIs (+295)

Prediction: Orioles 5, Blue Jays 4

Orioles' offence yet again bludgeoned their way to an 11-4 win on Monday. They will expect to start off well in the doubleheader.

Ad

Guardians vs. Rockies

Picks: Guardians ML (-225), Under 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Ezequiel Tovar o0.5 Total RBIs (+235)

Prediction: Guardians 5, Rockies 3

It should be a relatively easy encounter for the Cleveland Guardians, looking to stay in the hunt for the AL East Wild Card spots. Colorado will have Tanner Gordon (2-2, 3.13 ERA) on the mound.

Twins vs. Red Sox

Picks: Red Sox ML (-120), Over 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Carlos Correa o0.5 Total RBIs (+190)

Ad

Prediction: Red Sox 5, Twins 4

A walk-off victory in the series opener will keep the Twins' spirits high. A loss on Tuesday could see the Red Sox fall out of the third Wild Card spot in the AL.

Reds vs. Dodgers

Picks: Dodgers ML (-155), Over 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Nick Lodolo u5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-145)

Prediction: Dodgers 5, Reds 4

The Dodgers' collective offence backed up Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the series opener win. Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 2.75 ERA) will start on the mound for them, looking to continue his strong return.

Ad

Royals vs. Braves

Picks: Royals ML (-125), Under 9.5 runs

Best Bet: Ronald Acuna Jr. o0.5 Total RBIs (+150)

Prediction: Royals 5, Braves 4

Royals' Seth Lugo (7-5, 2.95 ERA) starts as the favorite against Braves' Erick Fedde (3-10, 5.22 ERA). The series opener saw 17 runs scored between the teams, although a much conservative matchup is expected in Game 2.

Here are the rest of the predictions

Toronto @ Baltimore Game 2: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4

Chicago (C) @ Milwaukee: Brewers 4, Cubs 3

Ad

Philadelphia @ Chicago (WS): Phillies 6, White Sox 4

Miami @ St. Louis: Cardinals 4, Marlins 3

Washington @ Houston: Astros 5, Nationals 4

Texas @ Los Angeles (A): Angels 4, Rangers 3

New York (M) @ San Diego: Mets 4, Padres 3

Pittsburgh @ San Francisco: Giants 4, Pirates 3

Seattle @ Athletics: Mariners 6, A's 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More