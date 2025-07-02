MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, July 2: Phillies vs. Padres, Red Sox vs. Reds and more

With several games washed out or suspended on Tuesday, a number of doubleheaders are now scheduled across the MLB. These rescheduled matchups are expected to influence team performances and betting dynamics. Let’s take a look at the top MLB betting picks from around the league for July 2.
Phillies vs. Padres
Best Bet: Over 8.5 runs
Prediction: Phillies 5, Padres 4
Philadelphia shut out their opponents at home in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park. While both batting lineups are ranked fourth (Phillies) and seventh (Padres) in the National League overall, the home team have a 2.62 team ERA compared to Padres' 4.03 ERA in the last ten games. This is the first of a double header.
Red Sox vs. Reds
Best Bet: Red Sox ML (-135)
Prediction: Red Sox 5, Reds 4
Before the Red Sox and Reds head to the series decider, the two teams have to play out the suspended Game 2 from Tuesday. Fatigue might play a role in the game, but Boston are still well-positioned to secure the win with Brayan Bello (3-3, 3.41 ERA) set to start on the mound.
Blue Jays and Yankees
Best Bet: Yankees ML (-125)
Prediction: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5
With two wins against their opponents in their first two matchups, Toronto have placed themselves within a game of the AL East lead. They were able to pull off 12 runs against New York in a day where their ace Max Fried started. So New York would be hoping to avoid a series sweep and are favorites to win.
Marlins vs. Twins
Best Bet: Twins ML (-125)
Best Bet: Twins 4, Marlins 3
Wednesday's game is of significance for Miami who are one shy of setting the club record for most wins in a row. Meanwhile, the Twins are heading into the game with a three-game losing streak. Augustin Ramirez is one to watch out for with the trade deadline approaching for the Marlins, as he has 10 RBIs in the last ten games.
Rays vs. Athletics
Best Bet: Rays ML (-180)
Prediction: Rays 6, Athletics 5
The A’s will have their work cut out for them as they face one of the league’s hottest teams in current form. Like Toronto, the Rays are within striking distance of the AL East, so they will be hoping not to have any let ups. They are currently on a three-game losing streak and start as favorites for Game 3 with Ryan Pepiot (5-6, 3.36 ERA) on the mound.
Here are predictions from rest of the matchups
St. Louis @ Pittsburgh: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4
Detroit @ Washington: Tigers 5, Nationals 4
San Diego @ Philadelphia: Phillies 6, Padres 5 [Game 2]
Milwaukee @ New York (M): Mets 5, Brewers 4 [Game 1]
Los Angeles (A) @ Atlanta: Braves 5, Angels 4
Milwaukee @ New York (M): Brewers 4, Mets 3 [Game 2]
Cleveland @ Chicago: Cubs 5, Guardians 3
Baltimore @ Texas: Rangers 5, Orioles 4
Houston @ Colorado: Astros 7, Rockies 4
Kansas City @ Mariners: Mariners 4, Royals 3
San Francisco @ Arizona: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4
Chicago (WS) @ Los Angeles (D): Dodgers 6, White Sox 3