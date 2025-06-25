MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, June 25: Blue Jays vs. Guardians, Yankees vs. Reds and more

After another exhilarating display of baseball on Tuesday, it's time to discuss what's to come on Wednesday. There are several interesting matchups lined up and it's better to get ready and win big.
From the Toronto Blue Jays vs. the Cleveland Guardians to the New York Yankees vs. the Cincinnati Reds, odds have been fixed and it's time to make them count in your favor with good predictions.
Blue Jays vs. Guardians
Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Guardians 3
Best Bet: Blue Jays ML (-111)
Pick: Under 8.0 Runs (-110)
Veteran starter Max Scherzer didn't have the best of the games in his season debut against the Baltimore Orioles, but he aims to bounce back. And we believe he will. While the Guardians may have some of the biggest names in the lineup, if Scherzer unleashes fury from the mound, the Blue Jays are halfway there in winning this game.
Yankees vs. Reds
Score Prediction: Yankees 6, Reds 3
Best Bet: Under 9.5 Runs (-114)
Pick: Yankees ML (-217)
Max Fried has been the best starter in the AL and the Reds will be no matchup against the offense of Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt. Expect the Yankees to win this game with ease.
Athletics vs. Tigers
Score Prediction: Tigers 6, Athletics 2
Best Bet: Tigers -1.5 (+100)
Pick: Tigers ML (-169)
The Tigers are a better team on paper than the Athletics and with Jack Flaherty on the mound, it makes it that much difficult. While Flaherty may have struggled in his last couple of outings, a quality start is just around the corner.
Mariners vs. Twins
Score Prediction: Twins 5, Mariners 2
Best Bet: Twins ML (-131)
Pick: Under 8.0 Runs (-105)
Joe Ryan is having an excellent season on the mound for the Twins. His 7-3, 3.06 ERA outmatches opposing starter George Kirby's 1-3 6.16 ERA and so should remain the case on Wednesday.
Phillies vs. Astros
Score Prediction: Phillies 4, Astros 3
Best Bet: Under 7.5 Runs (-110)
Pick: Phillies ML (-163)
Zack Wheeler is on the mound for the Phillies and that should mean Philadelphia is likely to take a win here. Houston's offense will prove to be no match against the right-hander but the game is expected to be close.
Here are picks, predictions and best bets for other matchups on Wednesday:
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox
Score Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 3
Best Bet: ARI -1.5 (+120)
Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-144)
Pirates vs. Brewers
Score Prediction: Brewers 4, Pirates 2
Best Bet: Under 6.5 Runs (-110)
Pick: Brewers ML (-115)
Red Sox vs. Angels
Score Prediction: Angels 5, Red Sox 4
Best Bet: Angels ML (-127)
Pick: Over 9 Runs (-105)
Rangers vs. Orioles
Score Prediction: Rangers 7, Orioles 4
Best Bet: Rangers -1.5 (+115)
Pick: Rangers ML (-150)
Nationals vs. Padres
Score Prediction: Padres 5, Nationals 1
Best Bet: Padres ML (-156)
Pick: Under 8.0 Runs (-110)
Braves vs. Mets
Score Prediction: Mets 6, Braves 5
Best Bet: Mets ML (-156)
Pick: Over 9.5 Runs (-110)
Rays vs. Royals
Score Prediction: Rays 5, Royals 4
Best Bet: Rays +1.5 (-126)
Pick: Rays ML (-126)
Cubs vs. Cardinals
Score Prediction: Cubs 6, Cardinals 4
Best Bet: Cubs ML (-137)
Pick: Over 8.5 Runs (-110)
Dodgers vs. Rockies
Score Prediction: Dodgers 9, Rockies 2
Best Bet: Dodgers -2.5 (-120)
Pick: Dodgers ML (-328)
Marlins vs. Giants
Score Prediction: Giants 5, Marlins 1
Best Bet: Giants ML (-160 est.)
Pick: Under 8.0 Runs (-110)