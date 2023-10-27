The World Series has a history of making stars out of relatively unknown players, which could bode well for Alek Thomas. MLB podcaster Trevor Plouffe believes the young outfielder could be an under-the-radar star who emerges for the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 2023 World Series.

During a recent episode of Baseball Today, Chris Rose and Plouffe were asked which players would be the most under-the-radar stars for both the Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers. Plouffe believes that Thomas' ability to crush home runs could help him provide his team with some clutch moments during the World Series.

"Alek Thomas and Josh Jung are two under the radar guys that could have a really big moment in the World Series" - @ChrisRoseSports

"[He] has that home run feeling," Plouffe said about the 23-year-old.

Thomas has already delivered in important moments for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The former MLB star shared that once a baseball player delivers in a clutch moment for his team, they want more of them.

Even though Thomas has come through for the Diamondbacks throughout the postseason, he may not be the first name that fans think of when thinking of a playoff hero.

A closer look at Alek Thomas' first postseason run

So far through the 2023 MLB Playoffs, Thomas has struggled to produce consistently at the plate, but when he has, it has been in key moments. Through 12 games this postseason, the outfielder has posted a .212 batting average with four home runs, six RBIs, and a stolen base.

His power numbers this postseason have showcased his ability to perform under pressure, given his regular season stats. In 125 games this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thomas only managed to hit nine home runs, so his postseason power surge has been a massive boost during the team's World Series run.

If Trevor Plouffe's prediction about Thomas continuing his clutch performances comes true, it could be trouble for the Texas Rangers, who already have to deal with stars such as Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte.