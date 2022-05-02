MLB Power Rankings: Battle for AL supremacy marks a change in top 5 standings featuring Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, and more

The AL has long been the dominant big brother of MLB since the decision to split the league into two. Since its inception, the AL has been 66-51 in World Series. However, with the DH coming to the NL the power may continue to shift. AL teams have only won four of the last 10 Fall Classics. However, within the first months, six of the top 10 teams based on record are in the NL. But the AL is surging.

Here are the top 5 MLB teams in the AL

5. Tampa Bay Rays (12-10)

The Tampa Bay Rays have won three of its last four series and lowered its team earned run average to 3.18 this season

The defending AL East champions Tampa Bay Rays got off to a slow start in the month of April. However, they have seemingly turned it around. The club has won three of its last four series and lowered its team ERA to 3.18. Although the offense is still slowly coming along, the team is still firmly in play in reclaiming their AL East title. This is a team that has consistently punched above its weight, and even after a tough month, they are still firmly in play to make a playoff run.

4. Minnesota Twins (13-9)

Minnesota Twins v Tampa Bay Rays

With an eventful offseason, many pundits wondered if the Twins did enough to overcome the defending AL Central champion Chicago White Sox. However, the Twins have the only winning record in the AL Central, winning nine of their last 10 games. While Byron Buxton's return has aided the offense, the pitching has held opponents to fewer than three runs in nine of the last 11 games. This has gone a long way in aiding the club's ascension into the top 5 American League teams.

3. Los Angeles Angels (15-8)

The Los Angeles Angels got off to a rough start this season despite having the return of AL MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout to the same lineup. However, after winning seven of their last eight, the team has propelled itself into first place in the AL West. The reason? Trout has returned to his peak form, with 11 hits in his last eight games, raising his OPS to a league-leading 1.141. And with Trout surguing, so too have surged the LA Angels' hopes of returning to the playoffs.

"Howdy Trouty" -@Angels

While there's plenty of baseball left, the Angels are looking like the real deal this year.

2.Toronto Blue Jays (15-8)

Houston Astros v Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been solid for the entire month of April. Led by the power of slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the hitting prowess of shortstop Bo Bichette, the Blue Jays have yet to lose a series. Their closest series was a 2-2 split with the Yankees. The team is just starting to catch fire with 2021 acquisition Jose Berrios and 2022 free agent signing Kevin Gausman are just now beginning to tap their potential. The two could propel the club into the gear they were missing in 2021.

1.New York Yankees (16-6)

While the Blue Jays are second in this power rankings, they are only second in the AL East. Who do they trail? The New York Yankees lead MLB and the American League in wins. The team is firing on all cylinders. First baseman Anthony Rizzo (who re-signed with the team in free agency) is leading the AL in home runs with nine. Aaron Judge is smashing a .600 slugging percentage in his walk year. Combined with a team ERA of 2.72, this has put the Yankees at the top of the league with the game's greatest record.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman GM. Yankees have the best record in baseball. Mets have the best* record in the National League (*tied with Milwaukee) GM. Yankees have the best record in baseball. Mets have the best* record in the National League (*tied with Milwaukee)

"GM. Yankees have the best record in baseball. Mets have the best* record in the National League (*tied with Milwaukee)"-Jon Heyman

The key question: will the Yankees be able to keep this up?

