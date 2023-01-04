MLB Power Rankings: Where do the Mets, Yankees and Dodgers rank?

Now that we are in the new year, we are nearly half-way through the MLB offseason. At this juncture, it is a good time to look forward to the upcoming campaign and rank the best teams as they currently stand.

2022 gave us so much in the way of an exciting season. We've seen some of the best teams in the league falter when it comes to the postseason and underdogs have gone on to surpass any and all expectations.

Full Seam Ahead @FullSeamAhead Since it’s the last day of 2022. The Houston Astros are YOUR 2022 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS!!!

Topping the power rankings in 2023 are the Houston Astros. From pitching to hitting to fielding, there wasn't much to complain about when it came to performances from the Astros in 2022.

Although the team is losing All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander, they boast incredible bats like Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena. They have also added Jose Abreu. Expect Houston to be atop the rankings again in 2023.

Next up are the New York Mets. Under billionaire owner Steve Cohen, the team spent with abandon to bring on big names like Max Scherzer (who set the MLB record for the highest salary, earning $43 million last season).

The Mets also went out and signed defending Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to a two-year deal, tying Scherzer's record. Although 2022 was a disappointing year for the Mets, expect them to emerge guns blazing in 2023, especially with the acquisition of Carlos Correa.

Third are the New York Yankees. Newly-named captain Aaron Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million deal with the Bombers, making him the highest-paid position player in history. The Yankees blasted 254 home runs in 2022, more than any other team. With their superb hitting, the addition of right-hander Carlos Rodon to their already-stacked rotation will make Aaron Boone's club hard to beat.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Aaron Judge has been named the AP Male Athlete of the Year, beating out Shohei Ohtani and Stephen Curry Aaron Judge has been named the AP Male Athlete of the Year, beating out Shohei Ohtani and Stephen Curry ⭐️ https://t.co/fztxeRrNOU

Coming in fourth in the 2023 MLB power rankings are the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are pitching titans. Between Clayton Kershaw, Noah Syndergaard and Julio Urias, they look set to have the lowest ERA in the league once more. Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts will also be leading the way for the Dodgers as they look to capture their ninth NL West title in the past decade.

The MLB will be as competitive as ever in 2023

MLB is so full of raw skill on so many teams that it is anyone's season. Although the teams above have the best chance of winning on paper, we can also expect to see some upsets and surprises.

It seems almost to be a foregone conclusion that at least one of these teams will be underwhelming in the coming campaign. It is also likely that a challenger will arise out of the woodwork, as such is the nature of not just baseball, but all sports. The question remains as to who that side will be in the 2023 MLB season.

