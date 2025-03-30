MLB 2025 Predictions: Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Nationals vs. Phillies and more | March 30

The first full weekend of the MLB season wraps up on March 30, and there are some great games set to take place. The Baltimore Orioles visit the Toronto Blue Jays in one of the marquee matchups, but there are other games to check out.

Ad

It has been a great first weekend of MLB action, and several of the biggest stars in the league have been playing well. Here is a look at five MLB matchups taking place on Mar. 30, and predictions for how those games will go.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

Chris Bassitt will take the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays as they look to split the series with the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles have scored 23 runs in the first three games of the series, but Bassitt should be able to slow them down on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Toronto will have a big day at the plate, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays get a 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles

Phillies vs. Nationals

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to sweep the Washington Nationals after winning the first two games of the series. Washington was able to push the season opener to extra innings, but the game on Saturday was not close. Aaron Nola starts for the Phillies, giving Philadelphia a clear edge.

Ad

Prediction: The Phillies win the game over the Nationals 5-2.

Guardians vs. Royals

MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day - Source: Imagn

It will be the rubber match of a three-game series between the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Look for Michael Wacha of the Royals to dominate on the mound in this game, while Bobby Witt Jr. has a big day at the plate to help Kansas City win the series.

Ad

Prediction: The Royals beat the Guardians 6-3.

Giants vs. Reds

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds - Source: Imagn

Nick Martinez will start for the Cincinnati Reds as they look to win the series over Robbie Ray and the San Francisco Giants. Both teams have struggled to do much at the plate so far in this series, but that is going to change in this matchup, as the Reds will hit some home runs.

Ad

Prediction: Cincinnati Reds win the game 6-5.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn

Matthew Boyd will make his Chicago Cubs debut on Sunday, and he will get plenty of run support in this game. The Diamondbacks have struggled to do much at the plate in this series, and that will plague them again on Sunday.

Ad

This should be one of the most competitive games of the day, but the Cubs will win the series.

Prediction: The Cubs beat the Diamondbacks in extra innings, 5-4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback