Anxiety, depression and other mental health issues are a very real problem for MLB players. In the past, players chose to mainly remain silent on an issue that that was considered taboo. Thankfully, that is starting to change.

The league is finally making an effort to address the topic of mental health and helping players to confront the problem, instead of hiding from it.

In a recent article for The Athletic, reporter Brittany Ghiroli does an excellent job of shining a light on the issue. Her piece provides detailed breakdowns of inidvidual stories and how speaking up has helped players cope with their problems.

Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Jamison Hill is one the players working to overcome the stigma attached with anxiety and depression in the league. His message to the baseball world was clear:

"I wish more athletes knew they weren't alone."

The 24-year-old from San Diego has struggled with depression and anxiety. He went on to state that MLB club's are doing more to assist players. Hill cited the Diamondbacks mental support staff, which has been a huge help to him during his career. He also stated that players should not be shy to speak out.

MLB pitcher Daniel Bard started the season on the IL due to issues with anxiety

The Colorado Rockies Daniel Bard was one of the players to come forward on the issue of anxiety. The 37-year-old pitcher chose his health over the game when he decided to take some time off to address his personal issues.

Per a recent ESPN article, Bard stated that it is important more MLB players do the same:

"I think it's just enough guys being willing to admit either they're going through something currently or they come out and say, 'Yeah, I went through this in the past and I grinded through it and I probably should have taken a little bit of time off'."

Bard was grateful to the Rockies organization for supporting him with his decision.

Last year, he signed a two-year, $19 million contract to remain with the club through the 2024 season. He has had a strong start to the year, allowing just one run in eight games since returning from the IL.

MLB players should be inspired by players like Bard and Hill who are coming forward. The message from both players was clear. Prioritize yourself and all areas of your health above all else.

