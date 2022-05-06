MLB Rewind: Derek Jeter dislocates shoulder in a freak collision with Toronto Blue Jays catcher

Few players have ever demonstrated the level of intensity and drive New York Yankees legendary shortstop Derek Jeter brought to Major League Baseball. What Derek Jeter lacked in pure athleticism and range he made up for in grit and baseball IQ. He was one who would play through injury and sacrifice his body to make the best play. However, with the level of intensity that Jeter showed in the game, came the increased risk for injury.

In a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2003, Derek Jeter dislocated his shoulder in a collision

During a game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, a soft ground ball was hit back to the pitcher. Jeter, who was on first base, got a good enough jump that the only play for the pitcher was a putout at first base. Taking the chance to be aggressive and challenge his opponent, Jeter decided to test his luck and try to take third base on the play. With nobody covering the bag, the Blue Jays catcher stumbled into the catch landing on Jeter's left shoulder to brace his fall. Jeter would be out for six weeks with a dislocated shoulder.

The injury would lead to Jeter playing in only 119 games that season, breaking his streak of making the American League All-Star game at five in a row. In his entire career, Derek Jeter played in fewer than 120 games only twice. The New York Yankees would go on to make the playoffs that year, and Jeter would go on to have one of the best playoff performances of his legendary career, hitting .346 in the World Series against the Florida Marlins. Derek Jeter and the New York Yankees would eventually lose that series to the Marlins. The injury would not be a long-term issue for the captain.

Selected as the sixth overall pick in the 1992 MLB draft, Jeter was destined to be one of the greatest Yankees who ever played the game. He swept the voting for 1996 American League Rookie of the Year after hitting .314 and scoring 110 runs out of the shortstop position. Jeter maintained that excellence in the postseason, where he earned the nickname "Mr. November."

Jeter would go on to collect 3,465 hits in his MLB career to go along with 200 career hits in 158 playoff games. This helped him win five World Series championships, all with the Yankees.

He was one vote shy of being unanimously elected into the MLB Hall of Fame. He holds the Yankees record for doubles.

