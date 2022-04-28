MLB Rewind: New York Yankees great Derek Jeter smashes his 3000 hit for a home run, becomes the second player in league history to do so

If there's one thing New York Yankees fans know about Derek Jeter, it's his propensity to provide a flare for the dramatic. In today's MLB rewind, we look at perhaps the greatest single accomplishment of The Captain's career, his 3,000th hit.

It was a toasty day on July 9, 2011. The Yankees were set to square off against the Tampa Bay Rays, and Jeter was trudging his way to the massive milestone. In front of the hometown fans that helped raise him from a rookie in 1996 to a Hall of Famer, Jeter did not disappoint. The shortstop went 5-for-5, and the second of the five was the coveted 3,000th hit.

However, Jeter's 3,000th came with a flourish. He swatted a home run that traveled over 400 feet to left-center field.

Derek Jeter always found himself delivering in the biggest of moments

The 3,000th hit was one of many accomplishments for Jeter. Selected as the sixth overall pick in the 1992 MLB Draft, Jeter was destined to be one of the greatest Yankees that ever played the game.

He swept the voting for 1996 AL Rookie of the Year after hitting .314 and scoring 110 runs out of the shortstop position.

For the remainder of the millennium, Jeter was one of the premier players in the game with his consistent excellence at the plate. Jeter maintained that excellence in the postseason, where he earned the nickname "Mr. November."

Jeter would go on to collect 3,465 hits in his MLB career to go along with 200 career hits in 158 playoff games. This helped him win five World Series Championships, all with the Yankees.

He was one vote shy of being unanimously elected into the MLB Hall of Fame. He holds the Yankees record for doubles.

The mark of 3,000 hits is becoming a more difficult milestone to achieve as the years go on. Miguel Cabrera is likely to be the last player to hit number 3,000 for the foreseeable future. In these times, it's great to look back and celebrate the legends who triumphed while still around for fans and media alike to appreciate.

