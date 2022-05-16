MLB Rewind: Toronto Blue Jays baserunner Jose Bautista gets sucker-punched in the face by Texas Rangers second baseman after a collision on this day in history

Six years ago, Jose Bautista was fresh off six consecutive All-Star appearances as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Rougned Odor was on his way to posting two consecutive thirty home run seasons with the Texas Rangers. The Blue Jays had made the playoffs the previous year by winning a hotly contested American League East, and the Rangers had also made a trip to the playoffs after winning the American League West over the Houston Astros. The two teams were slated for a matchup half a dozen years back with the Toronto Blue Jays entering play at 19-20 and the Texas Rangers holding a record of 22-16.

On this date six years ago, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista got slugged by Rougned Odor of the Texas Rangers

In the top of the eighth inning, the Texas Rangers held a narrow lead over the Toronto Blue Jays by a margin of one run. Bautista, taking off from first base attempted to break up a chance of a double play with an aggressive slide into the second baseman Rougned Odor. The slide was successful as Odor's throw was wild and the hitter was safe.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX OTD in 2016, Rougned Odor landed a right hook on Jose Bautista & things got heated in Texas.



OTD in 2016, Rougned Odor landed a right hook on Jose Bautista & things got heated in Texas. https://t.co/Hr5udEJ7RC

OTD in 2016, Rougned Odor landed a right hook on Jose Bautista & things got heated in Texas.

However, Odor took exception to Bautista's "dirty play," as he shoved the slugger. Bautista, through sunglasses raised his fist to strike Odor however Odor was much faster. The blow he landed on Bautista slugged the five-time All-Star, stunning the third baseman and knocking his sunglasses off.

FanDuel @FanDuel



Six years ago today, a boxing match broke out between José Bautista and Rougned Odor Six years ago today, a boxing match broke out between José Bautista and Rougned Odor 😳https://t.co/EqcjuWH8ru

Six years ago today, a boxing match broke out between José Bautista and Rougned Odor

A 20th round selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Major League Baseball rookie draft, Jose Bautista always had the odds stacked against him. After struggling for the first eight years of his career to find a role as a regular contributor on a Major League Baseball roster, the Blue Jays took a chance on Bautista, and he blossomed into a superstar. During his career, Jose Bautista hit 344 home runs and drove in 975 runs.

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers - Game One

Rougned Odor was signed out of Venezuela as an international free agent by the Rangers in 2011. He was heralded as a replacement for Jurikson Profar as he brought a rare power capability to the middle infield, slugging 88 home runs in the first four seasons of his MLB career. He is currently playing for the Baltimore Orioles.

Edited by Windy Goodloe