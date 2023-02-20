MLB Rule Changes 2023: How much time will pitchers have to throw with the bases empty?

In an effort to make baseball more enticing, MLB rule changes have been implemented for the 2023 season and onward. Commissioner Rob Manfred has tried to make the game more exciting and accessible for casual fans and fans who don't like baseball at all.

One of the new rules for baseball is that pitchers are on a timer. Baseball famously doesn't operate on a clock like football, basketball, soccer and other sports do, but they're implementing one to at least speed up the pace of play.

Now, pitchers have the following timers when pitching:

15 seconds when the bases are empty

20 seconds when there's at least one runner on base

Additionally, pitchers and batters can only call "time" or step off the mound twice during an at-bat. Pitchers are also limited to two pick-off attempts. The third one must result in an out or else it will be a balk.

MLB rule changes: Pitchers are limited with pick-off attempts

The pitch timer will likely be the most difficult change for many pitchers to adapt to. They often like to step off and regroup from pitch to pitch, but now they'll have just 15 or 20 seconds to do so.

Hitters do have some responsibility in this. They have to be in the batter's box with eight seconds on the timer.

Many pitchers prefer to slow the game down, but that will be quite impossible in 2023. MLB rule changes don't want a slower game, so pitchers will have to adhere to them or be punished.

MLB rule changes: What happens if a pitcher misses the timer?

The new MLB rule changes effectively institute a play clock similar to the NFL or a shot clock similar to the NBA. At some point, pitchers must throw the ball. In the NFL and NBA, a penalty is assessed if they don't meet the timer.

This will also apply in the MLB. If pitchers don't throw within the time limit, an automatic ball is applied. This could force pitchers to start at-bats behind, fall behind or even walk a hitter.

MLB wants to make the game faster and this is an easy way for them to cut down on dead time during a game.

