MLB Rumors: 5 landing spots for 2x All-Star Aaron Judge

Since entering the league in 2016, Aaron Judge has consistently been one of the best outfielders in Major League Baseball. In 2017, his true rookie season, Judge had a .284 batting average with a 1.049 OPS, along with a whopping 52 home runs, the most in the American League. In his career, he is already approaching 200 home runs and has a career OPS of .948 so far.

Judge, who is currently in his seventh season, will be an unrestricted free agent this coming off-season, and he and the New York Yankees have yet to agree on a contract extension. Although it is likely that Judge will re-sign with the Yankees this off-season, there is a chance that another team will pick him up if they put up the money.

Five teams that could potentially land Aaron Judge

#5 Los Angeles Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers already have an All-Star caliber lineup with almost everyone in their starting nine having had at least one trip to the All-Star game. However, the Dodgers always have money to spend, and Aaron Judge would be a huge offensive pickup for them. With an outfield of Judge, Mookie Betts, and Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers could easily have the best outfield in the league.

Location also plays a huge factor with the Dodgers. Not only is Los Angeles an appealing place to play, as it is always warm and barely rainy. Aaron Judge is from Fresno, California. If Judge wants to play close to home, he could definitely choose a team from California, and with a stacked Dodgers team, it would be likely for Judge to experience playoff success.

#4 Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels

Returning to the same city, the Los Angeles Angels present themselves as an up-and-coming team in the MLB. With a record of 26-17, the Angels are just 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.

Similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers, location also plays a huge factor, as the Angels are also close to where Aaron Judge grew up. However, the Angels have something that no other MLB team currently has, and that is Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is the only player in the MLB to both pitch and hit at an elite level, and this, along with superstar Mike Trout, might attract Judge to the Angels.

#3 New York Mets

Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets

This might seem outlandish to most people, but Aaron Judge moving across town is definitely an option. With new owner Steve Cohen, who has openly said that he is always willing to spend money, the Mets could basically write Judge a blank check this off-season.

There is also a possibility that Judge could like the area he is in right now but not like the current situation with the Yankees. The Mets could be a good option in those circumstances. They are currently 28-15 and have the best record in the National League East.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Shocker! 3 Of The 4 Cheap Ass MLB Owners That Voted Against Increasing The Luxury Tax Also Voted Against Steve Cohen's Bid To Buy The Mets Because They Are Scared Of Cohen Spending Too Much Money barstoolsports.com/blog/3408301/s… Shocker! 3 Of The 4 Cheap Ass MLB Owners That Voted Against Increasing The Luxury Tax Also Voted Against Steve Cohen's Bid To Buy The Mets Because They Are Scared Of Cohen Spending Too Much Money barstoolsports.com/blog/3408301/s… https://t.co/EtuqSlYvJI

"Shocker! 3 Of The 4 Cheap A** MLB Owners That Voted Against Increasing The Luxury Tax Also Voted Against Steve Cohen's Bid To Buy The Mets Because They Are Scared Of Cohen Spending Too Much Money." - @ Barstool Sports

With an already good team and an owner who is willing to do whatever it takes to win a World Series, the Mets sound like a viable option for Judge.

#2 Toronto Blue Jays

League Championship - Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Four

It is possible Aaron Judge could go to division rival Toronto Blue Jays. Over the past couple of seasons, the Blue Jays have proved themselves to be big spenders in the off-season. They picked up centerfielder George Springer, pitchers Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Hyun-Jin Ryu, and third baseman Matt Chapman all in the past three seasons, and are looking to add more this upcoming off-season.

The Blue Jays currently sit in third place in the AL East with a record of 22-19. In order to compete with the Yankees and the Rays for the division in the upcoming years, the Blue Jays need to find another superstar to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Aaron Judge could be that guy.

#1 San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are very lucritive for Aaron Judge for a multitude of reasons. First of all, they are a young team that will have continued success for years to come. They currently have a record of 22-18 and are five games out of first place in a stacked NL West. With young players such as rookie catcher Joey Bart and veterans such as Brandon Crawford, this team has a good balance of young talent and veteran leadership.

Location might be the biggest factor, however, as it is the closest MLB team to Judge's hometown of Fresno. It has been rumored that Judge might want to be close to home in the future, and he rooted for the Giants growing up.

"Judge heading back home out west?" - @ WFAN

Although the San Francisco Giants' 2010, '12, and '14 World Series wins are far behind them, they could likely return with the addition of Aaron Judge.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt