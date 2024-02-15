MLB's Aaron Hicks, NFL's Josh Allen & golf legend Tiger Woods amplify Genesis Pro-Am's prestigious build-up

Los Angels Angels star Aaron Hicks was seen hanging out with the NFL's Josh Allen and golf legend Tiger Woods. Woods is currently preparing his return to the course ahead of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Hicks is an avid follower of the sport and plays it regularly. The trio was recently seen playing as they amplified the Genesis Pro-Am's prestigious build-up. Both the NFL and MLB stars partnered with the golfing maestro to practice as the 82-time winner on the Tour looks to win at the LA course, which he hasn't accomplished in his long-standing career.

This Genesis Invitational is set to be his first full-field event on the PGA Tour after the 2023 Masters. Back then, he was forced to withdraw following the third round after suffering a reaggravated ankle injury at Augusta. He went for surgery within the following two weeks.

Former MLB teammate flunks off rumors of Aaron Hicks' injuries from playing golf

Angels star Aaron Hicks' former teammate Todd Frazier has flunked off rumors of the outfielder's injuries from playing golf. Over the years, Hicks has been a fan of golf as he often plays it. However, many feel that his time on the golf course is the reason behind his lack of health.

In a recent interview with Foul Territory, former MLB player A.J. Pierzynski said that golf was possibly one of the main reasons behind Hicks' injuries. However, the co-host of the show and the outfielder's former teammate Frazier denied any possibility that his former teammate's injuries were the result of golf.

"There was guys that would struggle, and their hitting coach would be like, 'Go golf. Go.' And they'd come back, and all of a sudden, they got their swing back."

Aaron Hicks recently joined the Angels on Jan. 29, 2024. The player agreed to terms with the team for a year-long deal worth the league's minimum $740,000

