MLB's 'Waino' Adam Wainwright swaps curveballs for country tunes, prepares to hit high note in upcoming album at music video shoot

Adam Wainwright appears to be trading in one career for another. He just recently retired after an epic MLB career, one that might get him into the Hall of Fame one day. He was one of the best pitchers of his generation, and he earned a well-deserved retirement and some rest.

However, it seems as if he's not going to be taking full advantage of that rest. Instead, he could be launching a new thing to occupy his time. He recently announced a country music album, so he's not done working after all.

Adam Wainwright switching from diamond to recording booth

Adam Wanwright is no longer pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals, but he's still working very hard. In fact, he's just trading the sports industry for the music industry, so he's still interested in entertaining his audiences.

Wainwright announced on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"What’s up y’all! I’ll be recording a music video series at Full Sail University this Thursday in Orlando, FL. I’d love to see you there. I’ll be performing songs on the upcoming record and would love to invite everyone but there are only 300 spots!

"Admission is free but you need a ticket. Visit http://AdamWainwrightMusic.com to get yours. See you Thursday at 6pm Eastern!"

The former pitcher said he is working on a country music album that he will be releasing later this year. He's going to perform the songs live this weekend in Florida, so it will be the first chance to hear the music he has to play.

Adam Wainwright is going to sing

The crossover between music and sports gets more entangled all the time. Many athletes from different sports are into music and even record their own songs. NBA and NFL stars have full albums and spend a lot of time and effort on their music.

Wainwright waited to retire from baseball before he got into the business, but he could be about to embark on an epic journey through the country music world, and he'd like his fans to join him in it.

