MLB Sorare: A Complete Guide to different tournaments in Sorare Season One

MLB Sorare has taken the fantasy baseball world by storm.

The NFT-based free-to-play game hosts tournaments in various formats. Now is your chance to enter, if you haven’t already.

Check everything out at We are LIVE!Our Marketplace is OPEN. All @MLB players in Limited and Rare cards are up for grabs... starting now. Not to mention, some Super Rares.Check everything out at sorare.com/mlb We are LIVE! 🚨⚾️Our Marketplace is OPEN. All @MLB players in Limited and Rare cards are up for grabs... starting now. Not to mention, some Super Rares.🔥Check everything out at sorare.com/mlb https://t.co/ily9DPJw87

For the ongoing inaugural season, MLB Sorare is offering seven core tournaments. They are as follows:

Common All Star

Limited All Star

Limited Pro

Rare All Star

Rare Pro

Super Rare All Star

Unique All Star

The tournaments can be found in the lobby on Sorare’s website. The "Common All-Star" format is open to all. Upon winning enough of these tournaments, you will receive Rare player cards. These cards will enable you to join higher scarcity tournaments.

SorareMLB @SorareMLB A helpful visual for our Rare All Star competitions A helpful visual for our Rare All Star competitions 🔴 https://t.co/YIHls2diZa

In the "All Star" tournaments, you'll be able to win scarce cards to continue building your collection and strengthening your team.

In 'Pro' tournaments, there are fewer card rewards to win. However, you can collect higher scarcity cards to compete in more tournaments.

The first "Unique All Star" competition will open on Monday, Aug. 29, and go live on Friday, Sept. 2.

Initially, you will need one Unique card in order to enter one of the available lineups in the "Unique All Star" category. The rest of your cards can be Super Rare. From Game Week 17 (Sept. 26 - 30) onwards, that requirement will increase to two Unique cards.

How does Card Level and Bonus work in MLB Sorare?

There are four kinds of cards in MLB Sorare - Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique.

Every card in the game has a level associated with it, based on the experience points (XP) it has earned. Each level carries a bonus increment of 0.5% on the card’s score.

Limited cards start at level 0 (+0% bonus), while Rare cards start at level 20 (+10% bonus). Super Rare cards start at level 40 (+20% bonus) and Unique cards start at level 80 (+40% bonus).

XP Formula - Every card that you use in a tournament will earn XP for that Game Week, based on the formula: XP = (base XP + player score XP).

Base XP = 75, while player score XP = the total score of the team that the player card was used in, multiplied by 0.125.

Leveling Up - Cards earn XP linearly based on how frequently they are used, but they level up more slowly over time.

For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs visit: Sorare: Own Your Game

