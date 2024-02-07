MLB star Alex Gonzalez's $93,440 custom Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate blend of Off-road power and timeless style

Former shortstop Alex Gonzalez played 17 seasons in MLB, including an All-Star selection in 1999. He is most known for his stint with the Florida Marlins (1998–2005), with whom he won the World Series in 2003. He last played with the Detroit Tigers, and was released by the club in April 2014.

Off the field, Gonzalez loves to stay in style, which is evident from his custom Jeep Wrangler. His car has notably been customised by a Miami-based auto firm that has been a place of choice for many athletes and celebrities.

Alex Vega, the owner of Auto Firm, transformed Gonzalez's car with a new set of special wheels, an exclusive sound system on the inside and a new interior to match the satin black with green accent paint.

Vega uploaded a video of Gonzalez finally receiving his car at the garage to his YouTube channel.

According to Car and Driver, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler starts at $33,890 and goes up to $93,440.

Alex Gonzalez played a vital role in Florida's 2003 championship run

The shortstop was an outstanding defensive player in 2003, but he also was a below-average hitter that year. In the leadup to Game 4 of the World Series, many reporters were asking manager Jack McKeon to leave him out of the lineup. However, McKeon stuck with his shortstop, and the rest is history:

“You didn't worry about what he hit,” McKeon said to MLB.com. “He could field with the best of them. He was an outstanding defensive player and seemed to come up with a clutch hit here and there.”

Gonzalez put on his clutch bat and blasted a 330-foot walk-off home run on a full-count pitch by reliever Jeff Weaver, which gave the Marlins a 4-3 victory. This also tied the series at 2-2 against the New York Yankees. Before the home run, he was 1-13, but he made up for that in an intense clash.

“In [the 12th inning], I put it in my mind that I had to get on base,” Alex Gonzalez said. “I don’t know how, but I had to get on base. A walk, a base hit—I was fighting that at-bat. I was facing one of the best relievers, Jeff Weaver. He had a good slider and a good sinker. Finally, I got a good pitch to hit, and I hit a homer.”

In Game 5, he had one extra base hit, on which he scored and also drove in a run with a single. In Game 6, he had two hits for a run and added a World Series ring to his resume.

