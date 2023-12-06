MLB star Corbin Burnes' latest $4,700,000 Arizona mansion is a gamer's delight, featuring 5,050 sq. feet exclusive gaming segment

The offseason is an opportunity for Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes to relax with his family. Burnes couldn't have picked a better place to regroup than his relatively new desert home, which is now complete with all the finishing touches.

The 2021 NL Cy Young winner put forth yet another very strong season for the Brewers. The 6-foot-3 right-hander went 10-8, boasting a 3.39 ERA alongside 200 strikeouts across 193 innings in the 2023 season. On account of his stellar pitching, Burnes finished eighth in NL Cy Young voting.

"Corbin Burnes, Nasty 81mph Curveball." - Rob Friedman

In August 2022, Burnes and his wife, Brooke, purchased a 5,050-square-foot home in the northern part of Scottsdale, Arizona. With the Milwaukee Brewers spring training base located in nearby Phoenix, the sprawling home is a perfect place for Burnes to spend the offseason.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom abode is fit for an elite MLB player like Corbin Burnes. Featuring a state-of-the-art water filtration system, the stylish home comes equipped with a rooftop patio and a retractable pool cover to use when the desert heat becomes unbearable. It also boasts an exclusive gaming setup in his abode.

The $4.7 million purchase followed Corbin Burnes' $6.5 million one-year contract in 2022. Burnes signed a one-year, $10.01 million contract with the Brewers ahead of the 2023 season, and he will be up for arbitration again this season.

While Corbin Burnes has spent his entire career with the Brewers, there has been some talk of him being traded this offseason.

Corbin Burnes has the perfect spot to rest up for 2024

2023 saw the Milwaukee Brewers fall to the Arizona Diamondbacks in two games of the NL Wild Card Series. Less than a month later, longtime manager Craig Counsell decided to move down the Lake Michigan coast to manage the Chicago Cubs. To say that the Brewers have a lot of work ahead of them in 2024 would be an understatement.

Luckily for Corbin Burnes, the 29-year-old has the ideal place to relax before the 2024 season. With views, a pool, and a one-of-a-kind gaming setup, the pitcher has no reason not to bring his A-game next year.

