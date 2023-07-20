Meghan King recently uploaded a picture of herself with a table covered with food. She went out with her friends for lunch and thus took to Instagram to post a picture. She also uploaded a video on her Instagram story with the food-loaded table.

However, some fans criticized Meghan King's extravagant lunch spread and thin figure. According to the fans, King is thin as she does not have enough food.

Meghan wrote, "Them: 'Eat a burger!' Me: (Watch my stories for the footage I was taking in this pic lol)"

Some of the fan reactions are as follows:

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Meghan was married to retired MLB star Jim Edmonds. The pair separated in 2019 after five years of marriage and a public adultery scandal. Their twin boys and a daughter were the subject of a custody dispute.

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' relationship

In 2013, former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Meghan King and former MLB player Jim Edmonds had their first encounter. In 2014, they were wed in a lavish ceremony in St. Louis, Missouri.

Aspen King Edmonds, a daughter, was born to the couple in 2016, and Hayes and Hart Edmonds, identical twin boys, were born in 2018. However, their marriage had several issues, including disputes and rumors of infidelity.

Jim and Meghan filed for divorce in June 2019 after five years of marriage. The two publicly traded charges and denials regarding their relationship and parenting after their divorce. The divorce was finalized in 2021.

Since their divorce, Jim Edmonds and Meghan have continued their lives. King married Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021. But they decided to take a divorce after only a few weeks of marriage.

