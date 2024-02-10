MLB star Joey Votto’s $516,295 Ferrari SF90, a powerhouse fusion of Italian style and hybrid innovation

Joey Votto is recognized as one of the most stylish MLB stars, both on and off the field. The baseman, who spent 17 years with the Cincinnati Reds, is currently a free agent after leaving the team at the end of the 2023 season.

Votto is still on the lookout for a franchise before the start of the 2024 season and he might be traveling to visit some teams in his Ferrari SF90, which is reportedly worth a staggering $516,295.

Image Credits - Nathan George Facebook

Votto's grey Ferrari SF90 has an immensely powerful V-8 engine and three electric motors. Due to the high performance of the car, the two-seater does not have plenty of space for cargo.

The interiors of the SF90 are also hi-tech and come with an LCD monitor up front and a six-speaker sound system. Each model also has a Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, real-time traffic and an integrated navigation system with a voice-activation feature.

Joey Votto net worth: How much is the Reds legend worth in 2024?

Former Cincinnati Reds baseman Joey Votto

According to multiple reports, Joey Votto is worth a whopping $110 million in 2024. He has made a fortune through his 17-year MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds.

As per Spotrac, Votto made a whopping $242,542,838 in career earnings during his time with the Reds. His net worth is also boosted through his endorsement deals with Nike, Rawlings and Kroger.

Votto made his Majors debut with the Reds in 2007. Across 17 seasons with the Cincinnati outfit, he racked up 2,135 hits, 1,144 RBIs and 356 home runs with a .294 batting average.

Votto earned six All-Star honors during his stint with the Reds. He also won the Gold Glove award in 2011 and the NL MVP award in 2010.

Although Votto is still without a franchise a few weeks before the start of the 2024 MLB season, reports suggest there might be a few teams monitoring his situation.

