MLB The Show 23: 5 players to trade for in the game

MLB The Show 23 has become a fan favorite among the baseball community since its release in March. The new content and features offer a brand-new video game experience for players.

In the career mode, as the general manager of a team, it's important to know which players to trade, building a strong team to improve your roster in order for your team to challenge for honors.

Here we take a look at five players you should consider trading to make the most of their attributes.

5 players to trade for in MLB The Show 23

Chicago White Sox star Eloy Jimenez

#5. Eloy Jimenez, left fielder

Eloy Jimenez is a great option to have as a left fielder. Moreover, the Chicago White Sox star has proven himself as a designated hitter in the MLB.

Jimenez has a 78 OVR on MLB The Show 23 and all of his contact and power stats are above 70. The 26-year-old can add some high-quality hitting power to your squad.

#4. Jonah Heim, catcher

Jonah Heim is one of the best catchers in the MLB. The Texas Rangers star is also a handy option with the bat.

Heim can clear any ground in the league. He is also an affordable option in comparison to the other catchers in the game.

#3. Andrew Kittredge, pitcher

Andrew Kittredge is an economical option as a pitcher. The Tampa Bay Rays star has a 99 velocity rating, 80 break rating, and 78 control rating in MLB The Show 23. Kittredge is also an experienced campaigner and knows has a few tricks up his sleeve that can deceive batters.

#2. Esteury Ruiz, center fielder

Esteury Ruiz is one of the fastest players in the MLB. This makes the Oakland Athletics star one of the best at stealing bases.

Although Ruiz is not a power hitter, having a utility player like him is important for your team. The 24-year-old's versatility can play an important role in the game.

#1. John Means, pitcher

John Means has excellent control over his pitches. The 30-year-old might not be able to throw fastballs by anyone but he fills the strike zone. The Baltimore Orioles star has a 77 OVR and having a lefty in your squad is good for rotation.

