MLB The Show 23 Alter Ego Packs: Tiers, players available, and more

MLB The Show season 2 has arrived with a new pack edition called the MLB The Show 23 Alter Ego Packs. These packs introduce a unique twist to the game, honoring the fun and passionate nicknames that current and former MLB stars have given themselves throughout their careers. The Alter Ego Packs feature two tiers: Base and Rare, each offering a selection of elite diamond players.

To obtain the MLB The Show 23 Alter Ego Packs, players can visit the Pack Market in MLB The Show 23. The Base tier includes five 97 overall diamond players, while the Rare tier offers three 99 overall diamond players. Players have the opportunity to choose one diamond player item from either tier.

In the latest release, MLB The Show Alter Ego Pack 3, fans can purchase up to three packs for 50,000 Stubs each. The pack odds are 1:5 for 99 overall players and 1:1 for 97 overall players. Some of the players available in Alter Ego Pack 3 include Carlos Santana ("Slamtana") from the Guardians, Kolten Wong ("The Pebble") from the Brewers, and Lou Brock ("The Franchise") from the Cardinals.

Where can you buy players from MLB The Show 23 alter ego pack 2?

Previously, MLB The Show 23 Alter Ego Pack 2 was available, but it has been replaced by the latest release. Players from Alter Ego Pack 2 can now be purchased from the Community Marketplace using stubs or unlocked through the Season 2 Reward Path. The players in Alter Ego Pack 2 include José Abreu ("Mal Tiempo") from the White Sox, Larry Walker ("Booger") from the Rockies, and Tom Seaver ("Tom Terrific") from the Mets.

MLB The Show 23 Alter Ego Pack 1 was the initial release and is no longer available in the Pack Market. Players from this pack can be obtained through the Community Marketplace or the Season 2 Reward Path. Notable players from Alter Ego Pack 1 include Willie Mays ("The Say Hey Kid") from the Giants, Clayton Kershaw ("Kersh") from the Dodgers, and Ryne Sandberg ("Ryno") from the Cubs.

For players looking to acquire these MLB The Show 23 Alter Ego Pack Incognito Series players, there is also a free Alter Ego Choice Pack available in the Incognito Series Program, where you can select one of these three Alter Ego Packs.

With these exciting Alter Ego Pack, MLB The Show 23 offers players a chance to add some of the game's most iconic and beloved players to their Diamond Dynasty teams.

