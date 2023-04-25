MLB The Show 23 Pro Tips: What is the best way to make Stubs in the game this year?

MLB The Show 23 has brought back its Diamond Dynasty and fans are eager to earn Stubs to build a new team. However, in order to get the game’s best cards, you will need as many Stubs as possible.

One option to earn Stubs is to purchase the in-game currency with real money. However, there is also a way to afford the best items without maxing out your credit card or spending a dime.

5 Best Ways to Make Stubs in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 Pro Tips

#1. Win the Mini Seasons Championship

To win the Mini Seasons Championship, players need to go through an entire 28-game season against CPU teams in three-inning contests. You will receive a haul of 10,000 Stubs for winning the championship award.

#2. Flip cards on the market

Flipping cards on the market requires a bit of patience. Moreover, if you capitalize on the right card value at the right time, it is one of the best ways to earn Stubs.

#3. Play Showdown

Showdowns are a quick way to earn Stubs on MLB The Show 23. When you draft a team and complete challenges, you move ahead and eventually face off against a superstar in the final challenge.

Although showdowns come at a slight risk due to the entry fee, you can earn up to 300 Stubs upon completing a challenge.

#4. Complete Programs

When you complete Programs on MLB The Show, you not only earn XP, but you also receive Stubs bonuses once you pass certain levels. Additionally, you can earn Stubs in other modes like Road to The Show and Franchise.

#5. Collect and Exchange cards

After completing a number of challenges, you will be left with a decent card collection. These cards can help you collect players, equipment items, uniforms, and more, which will eventually help you earn Stubs.

You can also exchange high-value gold and silver cards to get Stubs.

