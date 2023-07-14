MLB The Show 23 two-way player build: Tips and tricks to add best parameters

MLB The Show 23 has become a big hit among baseball fans since its release in March. The new content and features offer a brand-new video game experience for players.

The two-way players in the game have gained plenty of prominence. Here, you can use one player to do both — pitch like a pro and swing for the stands.

Interestingly, MLB The Show 23 allows you to build a two-way player only with natural pitchers. Hence, if a player does not have the natural attribute to pitch, he cannot be transformed into a two-way player in the game.

In order to prepare for a player's two-way designation, he must pitch at least 20 Major League innings and have at least 20 games played as a position player or designated hitter. Moreover, the player needs a minimum of three plate appearances across those 20 games.

Once you create a two-way player, he maintains that status for the rest of that season and the following campaign as well. Interestingly, the two-way status for a player also does not take up a spot on your MLB team's pitching roster.

Tips and tricks to improve your two-way player in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 two-way player build

Here are a few tips and tricks that will help you improve your two-way player on MLB The Show 23:

Pick a pitcher with batting experience: If you pick a pitcher who has prior experience as a hitter, you will be able to get better output from him as a two-way designation.

Focus on hitting skills: As you can only pick natural pitchers for two-way designation, you will need to focus on improving your players' batting attributes, especially when it comes to hitting home runs.

Practice makes perfect: Make sure to get the best out of your two-way players by boosting their pitching and hitting ability. You can do so only by playing and training with them regularly.

