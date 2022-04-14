"MLB The Show 2022": Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Clayton Kershaw get a 48-hour supercharge, here's how your players can get supercharged

"MLB The Show" is the video game to play if you are a die-hard baseball fan. The game has many unique features. Let's check out one of the hottest features, the supercharge boost.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Clayton Kershaw put up impressive performances in yesterday's real-life contests that were good enough to be noticed by "MLB The Show." The incredible performances awarded the two players with a 48-hour supercharge boost.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had one of the best hitting performances ever, going four for four with three home runs and a double against the New York Yankees. Guerrero hit two of his three home runs against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Watch his hitting display below.

Clayton Kershaw was nearly perfect in his outing against the Minnesota Twins yesterday. Kershaw pitched seven innings while allowing zero baserunners and struck out 13 batters in just 80 pitches. Many wanted Kershaw to have the chance to finish out the game, but manager Dave Roberts decided to pull him, not wanting to overruse his arm this early in the season. Kershaw defended his manager's decision after the game.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Kershaw responded to being pulled from today's game, saying it was the "right decision." Kershaw responded to being pulled from today's game, saying it was the "right decision." https://t.co/LHWIm8eEyP

Kershaw's masterpiece performance can be seen below.

Both Kershaw and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were awarded with supercharge for the next 48 hours. How can other players become supercharged?

Players may become supercharged when they put up a massive performance during one particular game. The ratings of the players will jump up considerably and make their value much higher during this 48-hour window. Here are Clayton Kershaw and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s supercharge ratings.

"Time for #PLAKATA! @BlueJays After hitting 3 HRs in the Bronx, a #Supercharged Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for 48 hours should be fun! #MLBTheShowSC" - @ MLB The Show

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s power against right-handers goes up 25 points, and his contact against right-handers goes up 15 points.

"@BlueJays" - @ MLB The Show

Vlad's rating goes from a 90 overall to a 95 for this short time frame.

"7 perfect innings by the SP from @Dodgers You know this mean; @ClaytonKersh22 is #Supercharged for the next 48 hours! #MLBTheShowSC" - @ MLB The Show

Clayton Kershaw's supercharge on "MLB The Show" has made his ratings go up significantly. His overall player rating jumps from an 85 overall to a 95 overall.

"MLB The Show": Who will be the next supercharged players?

Only time will tell who the next supercharged players will be. If any player puts up performances like Kershaw and Guerrero Jr., then they will more than likely get a 48-hour boost. This feature is really unique and exciting for video game users as some of their favorite players will now become that much better on the video game.

