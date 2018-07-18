MLB Top 10 Teams Entering the Second Half of the Regular Season

Glenn Kaplan

Mookie Betts might be the American League MVP right now

The home run derby and the 89th All-Star Game in Washington D.C., at Nationals Park, was electrifying and it might have set the tone for the second half of the regular season. The trade deadline is on Tuesday, July 31. Teams will look to improve their roster and some will look to bulk up the farm system. Who are the top 10 teams entering the second half of the regular season?

10. Cleveland Indians: The Indians got a much-needed split at home against the New York Yankees to end the first-half of the regular season.

Cleveland is 31-19 at home this season and just 21-24 on the road so far in 2018. Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor have been pesky for opponents. The Indians need to address their bullpen issues at the trading deadline. Cleveland plays in a weak AL Central. They have a 52-43 record. Last week's ranking: not ranked.

9. Los Angeles Dodgers: The Dodgers have grabbed a 0.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West standings for now.

Los Angeles can have one bad week in the second-half and they could be trailing by four or five games in the division.

The Dodgers have a trade in place for Manny Machado considering the fact that shortstop Cory Seager has had injury problems this season. Machado's batting average is .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBI's, along with eight stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .387. Los Angeles should try and find another starting pitcher. The Dodgers have a 53-43 record so far in 2018. Dave Roberts managed the National League in the All-Star Game. Last week's ranking: not ranked.

8. Oakland Athletics: The A’s wouldn’t be in the playoffs right now if the season ended. They would be in if they were playing in the American League Central. Entering the second-half of the season, Oakland is just three games back of the Seattle Mariners for the second wild card spot in the American League. The Athletics are playing team ball.

They could make a move at the trading deadline. Oakland's manager Bob Melvin has done a good job turning this ball club around. The Athletics record so far in 2018 is 55-42. Last week's ranking: 10.

7. Philadelphia Phillies: The Phillies have been one of the biggest surprises in the National League so far in 2018 with a 53-42 record. They have one of the best pitching staffs in the National League. Aaron Nola is a stud.

His record is 12-3 with a 2.30 ERA. In 129 innings pitched, he has given up 91 hits and 33 runs. Nola has walked 35 batters and struck out 131. He could win the NL Cy Young Award if he keeps this up.

The bullpen has its issues and they need to be addressed. Gabe Kapler has been a very good manager for the Phillies in his first season. Philadelphia is playing team baseball and they lead the Atlanta Braves by 0.5 games in the National League East. Last week's ranking: 6.

6. Milwaukee Brewers: The Brewers ended the first-half of the regular season on a bad note by getting swept in a five-game series on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates. This might be the perfect time for Milwaukee to reset. They are now 2.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central. The Milwaukee Brewers currently own the first wild card spot in the NL with a 55-43 record. Their offseason acquisitions have been paying off and they have one of the best bullpens in baseball. Last week's ranking: 5.

5. Chicago Cubs: The Cubs lead the NL Central by 2.5 games over the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago now owns the best record in the National League at 55-38. They are on pace to make it to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

The Cubs have been to the NLCS for three straight seasons and could very well make it four in a row. Chicago won the World Series in 2016 in seven games over the Cleveland Indians. Javier Baez might be the National League MVP. Baez's batting average is .292 with 19 home runs and 72 RBI's, along with 18 stolen bases.

His on-base percentage is .326. They need another starting pitcher. The Chicago Cubs start the second half of the season on the road for a four-game set against rivals St. Louis Cardinals. Last week's ranking: 7.

4. Seattle Mariners: The Mariners have been the biggest surprise in the MLB so far in 2018 with a 58-39 record. They trail the Houston Astros by five games in the AL West standings. Seattle leads the Oakland Athletics by three games for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Jean Segura has been a sensation for Seattle so far in 2018. His batting average is .323 with seven home runs and 47 RBI's, along with 14 stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .354. Mitch Haniger is having a breakout season. He has a .272 batting average with 18 home runs and 67 RBI's, along with five stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .358. They are playing very good baseball without Robinson Cano.

When he returns from suspension, will see where the Seattle Mariners plug him into the lineup. Closer Edwin Diaz is also having a breakout season. His record is 0-2 with a 2.25 ERA. In 48 innings pitched, he has given up 25 hits and 12 runs. Diaz has walked 13 batters and has struck out 79. He has 36 saves in 39 tries. Francisco Rodriguez has the saves record for one season with 62 and that was set in 2008 with the Los Angeles Angels. Last week's ranking: 4.

3. New York Yankees: The Yankees would be leading the American League East with a 62-33 record any other year, but this year seems to be an exception. They are 4.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for first place in the AL East and the American League. New York needs to find a way and trade for Jacob DeGrom.

All they have is Luis Severino and a good bullpen. They don’t have a legit number two or three starters they can match up with the Houston Astros or the Boston Red Sox. Severino's record is 14-2 with a 2.31 ERA. In 128.1 innings pitched, he has given up 97 hits and 34 runs.

Severino has walked 32 batters and has struck out 144. He could win the AL Cy Young Award. The Yankees have a lethal offence with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, and Gary Sanchez. Those four have combined for 77 home runs and 198 RBI's, along with 11 stolen bases. Last week's ranking: 3.

2. Houston Astros: The Astros have a great chance to repeat as World Series Champions. No team has repeated since the New York Yankees three-peated from 1998-2000. Houston has tremendous starting pitching and they have a lethal offence.

The Astros can beat teams in so many different ways and they are on pace for their consecutive 100-win season. Houston’s Achilles heel right now is their bullpen. They need to find a reliever at the trade deadline.

The Astros lead the AL West by five games over the Seattle Mariners with a 64-35 record. Houston is 4.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the number one seed in the American League. I don’t think the Houston Astros would mind the number two seed again this upcoming postseason.

Alex Bregman was the MVP of the MLB All-Star Game. He hit a homer in the tenth-inning off of Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling. George Springer also homered in the All-Star Game. Bregman has a .288 batting average with 20 home runs and 64 RBI's, along eight stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .389.

Springer's batting average is .249 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI's, along with six stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .333. A.J. Hinch managed the American League in the All-Star Game. Last week's ranking: 1.

1. Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox have a great chance to win a World Series Title for the first time since 2013. They have a potent lineup. Mookie Betts might be the American League MVP right now. Betts's batting average is .359 with 23 home runs and 51 RBI's, along with 10 stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .448.

J.D. Martinez has been a stud for Boston. His batting average is .328 with 29 home runs and 80 RBI's, along with two stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .393. Andrew Benintendi has been nothing but amazement for the Red Sox.

His batting average is .297 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI's, along with 17 stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .380. They have also speed in their lineup. Boston hits for more contact than power.

The Red Sox don’t have a great starting rotation, but Chris Sale and Rick Porcello is better than what the New York Yankees have right now. Boston also has a tremendous bullpen and players are buying into Alex Cora’s system, in his first year as manager. The Boston Red Sox lead the American League with a 68-30 record. Last week's ranking: 2.