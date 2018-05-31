MLB Top 10 Teams Entering Week 10

Glenn Kaplan 31 May 2018

It is almost the heart of summer in Major League Baseball. June is just two days away, which means that it is another step closer to the MLB All-Star Break. Even though it is only late May, the true contending teams are separating away from the pretending teams. Here are this week's top 10 MLB teams:

10. Los Angeles Angels: In a tough American League, the Angels have a 30-25 record. Los Angeles is 3.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the second wild-card spot. They have a better record than the Cleveland Indians (28-25), who currently lead the AL Central, but they would be in the playoffs right now instead because the Indians are winning their division. The Angels haven't gotten great pitching lately, but they need to pitch well in order to stay in contention. Last week's ranking: 9.

9. Colorado Rockies: The Rockies are currently leading the National League West with a 30-25 record. They have one of the best lineups in the MLB. Colorado is a lot better on the road (19-13) than they are at home (11-12). The Rockies have scored five or more runs in five consecutive games and they have gone 4-1 in that stretch. Nolan Arenado is starting to heat up for Colorado. He has a .321 batting average with 10 home runs and 31 RBI's, along with two stolen bases. Last week's ranking: 10.

8. Philadelphia Phillies: The Phillies are currently in the second wild-card spot in the National League with a 30-22 record. They are actually only game back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. Philadelphia isn't known for their power, but they are playing small ball and have very good starting pitching. Jake Arrieta (5-2, 2.16 ERA), Aaron Nola (6-2, 2.27 ERA), and Nick Pivetta (4-3, 3.26 ERA) are the Phillies top starting pitchers. They are a serious threat in the National League if they continue to play well. Last week's ranking: 7.

7. Atlanta Braves: The Braves had two walk-off wins on Monday in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the New York Mets and on Tuesday Night against the Mets as well. Atlanta lost outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. to an mild ACL sprain in Sunday's 7-1 win against the Boston Red Sox on the road. He was placed on the 10-day DL. Acuna Jr. has a .265 batting average with five home runs and 13 RBI's, along with two stolen bases. Despite some of there walk-off wins, they haven't been terrific as of late. Atlanta has a 32-22 record to start the 2018 season and they lead the Washington Nationals by just 0.5 games and the Philadelphia Phillies by just one game in the NL East Standings. Last week's rankings: 5.

6. Seattle Mariners: Seattle continues to play very good baseball even without Robinson Cano. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Seattle's record is 33-21 to start the 2018 season. They are just one game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West standings. Seattle is currently in the second wild-card spot in the American League. They lead the Los Angeles Angels by 3.5 games. Seattle has a huge two-game set on the road against the Houston Astros next Tuesday and Wednesday. The Seattle Mariners haven't faced very good teams as of late. Jean Segura is having an all-star like season for the Mariners. He has a .334 batting average with four home runs and 35 RBI's, along with seven stolen bases. Mitch Haniger continues to have a breakout season for Seattle. He has a .279 batting average with 11 home runs and 39 RBI's, along with three stolen bases. The Mariners don't have exactly a strong starting rotation, but they have a very good bullpen. Last week's ranking: 6.

5. Washington Nationals: Washington is making a serious case right now to be one of the best teams in the MLB. The Nationals have won five games in a row and they have a 31-22 record to start the 2018 season. Washington is currently in the first wild-card spot in the National League, but they are just 0.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East. Bryce Harper hit another home run for the Nationals in a 3-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles on the road on Tuesday Night. Harper's batting average is .228 with 16 home runs and 34 RBI's, along with four stolen bases. Daniel Murphy has yet to play a game for Washington this season because of a knee injury and he is close to returning and Murphy has already started to rehab. The Nationals have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. Last week's ranking: 8.

4. Milwaukee Brewers: The Brewers have the best record in the National League right now at 35-21 and they are also the best team in the National League. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Milwaukee has one of the best lineups in baseball. After Wednesday's Afternoon game at home against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Brewers will hit the road for eight straight games (at CWS (3), at CLE (2), and at PHI (3). Jesus Aguilar has a .308 batting average with nine home runs and 30 RBI's. Travis Shaw has a .255 batting average with 13 home runs and 36 RBI's. Christian Yelech has a .306 batting average with six home runs and 24 RBI's, along with six stolen bases. Last week's ranking: 4.

3. New York Yankees: Gleyber Torres is becoming a star for the New York Yankees in a hurry. He hit a walk-off single in the Yankees 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Houston Astros at home on Tuesday Night. Torres has a .321 batting average with nine home runs and 24 RBI's, along with one stolen base. He is an energizer bunny in the Yankees lineup.Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer to tie the game. Even though Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gary Sanchez are all very good players. Torres brings a different energy level that they don't. New York has a 34-17 record to start the 2018 season. They are currently two games back of the Boston Red Sox in the American League East standings and the Yankees currently hold the first wild card spot in the AL. Last week's ranking: 3.

2. Houston Astros: Houston split the series on the road over the weekend against the Cleveland Indians and they are currently tied at one in the series against the New York Yankees. The rubber match is on Wednesday Night. Houston has a huge four-game set at home this weekend against the Boston Red Sox. Jose Altuve has a .332 batting average with four home runs and 29 RBI's, along with six stolen bases. Dallas Keuchel has a 3-6 record with a 3.36 ERA. He will be on the mound against Luis Severino (7-1, 2.28 ERA). The Astros have a very good starting rotation. Justin Verlander (7-2, 1.11 ERA), Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.05 ERA), and Charlie Morton (7-0, 2.26 ERA). The Astros have a 35-21 record to start the 2018 MLB season, but they only have a one-game lead on the Seattle Mariners in the American League West standings. Last week's ranking: 1.

1.Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox are 8-2 in their last 10 games and they have a 38-17 record to start the 2018 season. Boston has the best record in the MLB at the moment and they are playing like they are the best team in the MLB at the moment. The Red Sox will be tested on the road in a four-game series on the road this weekend against the Houston Astros. Boston is good both at home (19-8) and on the road (19-9). Mookie Betts might be the best player in the American League right now. He has a .359 batting average with 17 home runs and 37 RBI's, along with 13 stolen bases. J.D. Martinez continues to rake for the Red Sox. He has a .323 batting average with 17 home runs and 45 RBI's. Mitch Moreland and Xander Bogaerts each have eight home runs. Chris Sale has been Boston's best starting pitcher with a 5-2 record and a 2.76 ERA. In 75 innings pitched, he has given up 52 hits and 25 runs. Sale has walked 20 batters and struck out 104. The Red Sox continue to have a very good bullpen. Boston designated Hanley Rameriz and now they need to either trade him or release him. They made this move in order to make room on the roster for second baseman Dustin Pedroia, whom recently returned from the disabled list because of a knee injury. Last week's ranking: 2.