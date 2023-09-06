Grant Desme, a prospect for the Oakland Athletics, made headlines in 2010 when he abruptly left baseball to enter the priesthood at 23. After several interviews, he confirmed he did not regret quitting the sport. He did, however, finally drop out before priesthood. He wanted to get married and start a family, not because he wanted to return to baseball.

However, he has returned to baseball, accepting a position as coach of a small Catholic college baseball program in Florida in 2017. He has also started playing again with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Independent Atlantic League, where he had two steals in 11 games.

He told CBS Sports, "The desire to get married increased more and more the longer I was at the monastery, while that didn't necessarily happen with the desire to become a priest. I came to the conclusion that God was calling me to married life."

Desme has played both outfield corners for the Barnstormers in the games while batting, 308/.349/.462 with a home run and two steals. After speaking with CBS Sports in 2018, he took the weekend off for his sister's wedding.

Grant Desme - The baseball coach

In September 2017, Desme was appointed the baseball team's head coach at Ave Maria University. Desme spent three seasons in the Oakland Athletics farm system after being selected by them in the second round in the 2007 MLB draft. Desme, an outfielder from Cal Poly who won the title of Big West Conference Player of the Year, was selected in the Cal Poly draft.

His junior year saw him hit .405 with 15 home runs and 53 runs batted in, earning him conference Player of the Year honors. Grant had a remarkable season in 2009. While playing with the Class-A Kane County Cougars and the Class-A Advanced Stockton Ports in 131 games, he hit .288 with 31 doubles, six triples, 31 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 40 stolen bases. After the 2018 season, he entered the free agency pool.

Desme retired after a 30-30 minor league campaign in 2009, during which he won MVP honors for the Arizona Fall League. For the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's Lancaster Barnstormers, Desme came out of retirement in 2018.