MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Top 5 players Cincinnati Reds could acquire before August 1

The Cincinnati Reds are enjoying a fabulous 2023 MLB season. David Bell's side is second in the NL Central with a 41-38 record.

The Reds are on course to make it to the playoffs but will need reinforcements if they are serious about challenging for the World Series. Here, we take a look at five players that Cincinnati should sign before the MLB trade deadline if it wants to contend for the championship.

5 players Cincinnati Reds could sign before MLB Trade deadline

Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen

#1. Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen has had an excellent season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 36-year-old has 61 hits and nine home runs in 225 at-bats with a .271 batting average.

McCutchen can add experience to the Cincinnati Reds' batting lineup. He is still awaiting his first World Series title and he will be eager to give his best to win the championship.

#2. Aroldis Chapman, Kansas City Royals

Aroldis Chapman has had a solid season with the Kansas City Royals. The pitcher has 50 strikeouts and 20 walks in 27.1 innings pitched at a 2.73 ERA.

The Reds need a top-notch relief pitcher and Chapman could be an ideal option if they trade for him before Aug. 1.

#3. Alex Lange, Detroit Tigers

Alex Lange has recorded 42 strikeouts and 19 walks in 31.2 innings pitched at a 3.69 ERA. However, the Tigers pitcher could be offloaded by the team before the trade deadline.

Lange is quite miserly with the ball in his hand and could add more depth to Cincinnati's pitching department.

#4. Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Shanie Bieber is having another stellar season with the Cleveland Guardians. The pitcher has racked up 77 strikeouts and 27 walks in 100.0 innings pitched at a 3.69 ERA.

Bieber would be a fantastic addition to the Reds if they manage to land him. The two-time All-Star won the AL Cy Young Award in 2020.

#5. Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox

Yasmani Grandal has managed 55 hits and six home runs this season. However, the Chicago White Sox star could be traded before the August deadline.

If Grandal is available, the Cincinnati Reds could consider moving in for the 34-year-old. The two-time All-Star has the knack of stepping up in big games.

