MLB Trade Deadline: 3 Mets players likely to be traded by July 31

The New York Mets find themselves in a difficult situation. They're not out of the playoff race, as the NL Wild Card is wide open. That means they're not bad enough to make wholesale changes and send every talented player out in hopes of restocking a farm system for the future.

It also means they're not good enough to justify foregoing the future to go for it right now. That likely means they should stand pat, but the front office overhaul was done to make difficult choices. One of the difficult decisions is who to trade this year. Here are three candidates:

Three Mets who could be traded this year

3) Jeff McNeil

Might Jeff McNeil be traded by the Mets? (Imagn)

Jeff McNeil being traded might be addition by subtraction. He's currently the second-worst player on the roster with -0.5 fWAR. He just hasn't been good, but he would bring back something from a contender that needs infield depth.

That alone would be more valuable than McNeil has been this season. It's a trade that won't hamper their Wild Card chances and it might make them a little better.

2) Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser might be traded this year (Imagn)

Adrian Houser has been decent this year and he's a free agent. One thing in high demand every single year at the Trade Deadline is relief help. Houser could provide that for a team.

He wouldn't cost a lot to trade for, which is enticing for other teams, but he would bring in something so that the Mets recoup a bit before he leaves in free agency next offseason.

1) J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez could be a deadline acquisition for some contender (Imagn)

Veteran batter J.D. Martinez is enjoying a good season. With the deadline drawing near, that will undoubtedly be in high demand this summer. He is a vital member of the Mets lineup, but he is not irreplaceable.

The DH is the ideal kind of player to let go of because he is still a free agent. Although he is 36 years old and most likely not in the Mets' long-term plans, he may help bolster the farm system by bringing back a couple prospects.

