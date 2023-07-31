Michael Lorenzen, a pitcher with the Detroit Tigers, has some teams interested ahead of the trade deadline. He has a 4-6 record with a 3.75 ERA, but he has thrown more than 18 innings of scoreless baseball in his last three starts. In 2021 he left Cincinnati Reds to join the Angels for a $7,000,000 short-term deal. Later, the All-Star pitcher joined the Tigers for the 2022 season.

Due to his recent success, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays are supposedly interested in the right-handed starter. Both sides might use a helping hand as the deadline approaches due to injuries to key players. Apart from these, even the Orioles and Marlins are interested in trading Michael.

The Detroit Tigers are only five games down in the lead, but many expect them to be sold before the deadline. One guy who could give the squad an intriguing return is Lorenzen.

Reds supporters long for Michael Lorenzen's return as the trade ends before August 1. Amid trade rumors, supporters want him to return to Cincinnati. A few reactions are mentioned below.

Michael Lorenzen's overall career

Michael Clifton Lorenzen, an American baseball pitcher and outfielder with the Detroit Tigers of Major League Baseball, was born on January 4, 1992. He has previously played for the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds in Major League Baseball.

Lorenzen played outfield and pitcher for the Titans of Cal State Fullerton in college baseball. The Reds chose the right-hander in the first round of the 2013 MLB draught, and in 2015, he played for the Reds for the first time. Before the 2023 season, Lorenzen signed with the Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, respectively.

As a non-roster invitee in 2014, the Reds extended a spring training invitation to Lorenzen. In 120+2/3 innings pitched for Pensacola in 2014, he pitched to a 4-6 win-loss record and a 3.13 ERA while starting 24 games. He auditioned as a bullpen pitcher for the Reds in spring training of 2015 but was demoted to the minor leagues before the season began. He began the 2015 year playing with the Louisville Bats. Later, the Reds promoted Lorenzen to the major leagues.