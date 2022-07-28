MLB Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas ahead of 2022 deadline 

Luis Castillo of the Cincinnati Reds and Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics are two of the best pitchers to get at the MLB trade deadline. They are both in very similar situations this season. They are both great pitchers on terrible teams and are on expiring deals. Both could be traded in the coming days.

So far this season, Luis Castillo has put up very solid numbers in Cincinnati. In 13 starts, Castillo has a 2.77 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. He also has 82 strikeouts in just 78 innings pitched. He has been by far the best pitcher on the Reds this season.

Cincinnati 💔 @CincyProblems Today might be the last time we see Luis Castillo in a Reds uniform.. 🥲 Today might be the last time we see Luis Castillo in a Reds uniform.. 🥲 https://t.co/vBRhd0r70X

"Today might be the last time we see Luis Castillo in a Reds uniform.." - Cincinatti

Frankie Montas has also had a great season for the Athletics. In 19 starts with Oakland, Montas has a 3.18 ERA with 109 strikeouts. He only has a record of 4-9, but this is due to the A's being the worst team in the MLB this season.

A top 15 SP. I don’t think I have to convince anyone on Frankie Montas, but he’s top 10 in IP & K’s among all SP since 2021. His 2022 so far w/ MLB SP ranks:3.16 ERA (28th) 3.32 SIERA (11th)3.23 FIP (17th) / 3.14 xFIP (9th)20.1% K-BB% (13th)46.8% GB% (16th)A top 15 SP. https://t.co/w5r6DoKdHt

"I don’t think I have to convince anyone on Frankie Montas, but he’s top 10 in IP & K’s among all SP since 2021" - Raysin

A contending MLB team that is in need of pitching could definitely use one of these two pitchers. Here are the three teams that could use Luis Castillo or Frankie Montas the most for the remainder of 2022.

#3 Cleveland Guardians

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians are currently battling it out in the American League Central. They are just 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins and have a 49-47 record. Their offense has been great this season with Jose Ramirez leading the squad. However, they could use another arm in the rotation with Aaron Civale on the 15-day injured list.

An arm like Castillo or Montas would be a huge addition to the Guardians as they make a late playoff push.

#2 Minnesota Twins

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins

As mentioned earlier, the Minnesota Twins are battling with the Guardians for the AL Central. Their lead is currently shrinking, and they need a boost for the home stretch this season. Their offense has been hot, with barely any holes in the lineup.

Their pitching has been good as well, but they still need another arm to round out their rotation. With multiple injuries in their rotation, a steady arm like Montas or Castillo would greatly benefit their team in these final months of the season.

#1 New York Yankees

American League Wild Card Game - Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are the best team in the MLB this season. They currently have a 66-32 and are 11.5 games ahead in the American League East. They are a lock for the playoffs and look like World Series contenders this year.

Mibelto Rodriguez @Mibeltrodriguez The New York Yankees must reinforce their pitching staff. They need another SP and probably 2 relievers. The New York Yankees must reinforce their pitching staff. They need another SP and probably 2 relievers.

"The New York Yankees must reinforce their pitching staff. They need another SP and probably 2 relievers." - Mibelto Rodriguez

No team can be too good, and the Yanks could use another arm to round out their already stellar rotation. Although they have the third-lowest team ERA in the MLB, multiple injuries have left them in need of a fifth arm. Castillo and Montas would be great for that position and would make the Yankees even more dominant on the mound.

