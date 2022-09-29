MLB Twitter astonished hearing Aaron Judge leads league in called strikes below the knees: “Man is about to win an MVP while being screwed consistently by umpires” “I want robo umps NOW!!!!”

Earlier today, a statistic was released which put into some perspective on how elite Aaron Judge really is. It turns out that Judge leads the league in called strikes below the knees. It has happened 30 separate times. He leads this list by a significant margin, and it shines a light on two different things. No. 1: It shows how good of a season Judge has been having. No. 2: It shows how terrible umpires have been.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



(via Aaron Judge leads MLB this season with 30 called strikes on pitches over the plate but below the knees. He has 10 more than Josh Bell, who’s second on the list(via @CodifyBaseball Aaron Judge leads MLB this season with 30 called strikes on pitches over the plate but below the knees. He has 10 more than Josh Bell, who’s second on the list (via @CodifyBaseball) https://t.co/sIZgL3lIty

When it comes to pitches in the strike zone, Judge is already at a disadvantage. Standing at 6'7", he has the largest strikezone out of every MLB player. The traditional strike zone ranges from the player's shirt letters down to his knees. Anything that misses high or low should be called a ball.

pAtrick @EdwinDiazElite @TalkinYanks @CodifyBaseball He also gets high strikes called as balls @TalkinYanks @CodifyBaseball He also gets high strikes called as balls

Since Aaron Judge is so tall, it is most likely somewhat difficult for umpires to get a proper reading of his zone. However, this does not excuse the fact that 30 pitches have been called for a strike below his knees. When looking at the video, some pitches do not even look possible to hit.

Ernie @ErnieRiv_5 @TalkinYanks @CodifyBaseball I still don't understand how umpire don't realize how tall he is @TalkinYanks @CodifyBaseball I still don't understand how umpire don't realize how tall he is

However, some fans argue that some of the pitches displayed in the video are, in fact, strikes. They argue that the strike zone box displayed on TV is actually misleading.

Regardless, nothing can distract from what Aaron Judge is doing this season. In Wednesday's game, Judge tied the American League single-season home run record by blasting his 61th home run. He is truly doing the unthinkable on offense for the New York Yankees this season.

Inside Aaron Judge's historical season with the New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

It is quite obvious that Aaron Judge has been, by far, the best player on the New York Yankees this season. Through the past two months, which saw the Yanks experience some struggles, Judge single-handedly won the team games. Now, the Yankees are winners of the American League East.

Through 151 games played this season, Judge has a slash line of .313/.425/.696 totaling to a whopping 1.121 OPS. Along with his 61 homers, Judge has 130 RBIs and 28 doubles. If he can keep his batting average up, he could win the Triple Crown in the American League. The Detroit Lions' Miguel Cabrera last won the award in 2012.

Jon Lacker @Flareway @TalkinYanks @CodifyBaseball To be fair if you told me any stat for a hitter I would assume aaron judge is leading it by a ton this season @TalkinYanks @CodifyBaseball To be fair if you told me any stat for a hitter I would assume aaron judge is leading it by a ton this season

When it comes down to AL MVP, there is only one player who can rival Aaron Judge, and that is Shohei Ohtani. Although what Ohtani is doing is completely unmatched by any other player, Judge might have an edge on him now. It is going to be interesting to see who ends up winning this year's American League MVP award.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far