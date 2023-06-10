Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays is resuming his role as a big part of one of the most dynamic pitching rotations in baseball.

As the team with the best record in the MLB, the Rays' pitching has been a massive reason why they find themselves on top. Rays arms are 3rd in the MLB in ERA, 3rd in WHIP, and tied for first in lowest opponent batting average.

Although Tyler Glasnow missed the first several weeks of the season with an oblique injury, he was activated in May. Over the course of three starts this season, the 6-foot-8 right-hander has amassed a 2.87 ERA to accompany his 3-3 record.

On June 9, Tyler Glasnow got the ball as the Texas Rangers came to town. With the second-best record after the Rays, the Rangers represented a strong opponent. After giving up an early home run to Leody Tavares, Glasnow began dealing. The 29-year old struck out six over five innings, and only allowed a run. During the game at the Trop last night, a picture of Glasnow has fans swooning.

Codify @CodifyBaseball tyler glasnow looking great so far today vs. the rangers tyler glasnow looking great so far today vs. the rangers https://t.co/ZjRjKHAFzj

"tyler glasnow looking great so far today vs. the rangers" - Mina Kimes

Fans, who were impressed with Glasnow's performance already, were all over the snap of the pitching stud. Several took to Twitter to let the Rays starter know how good he looked.

Mina Kimes @minakimes Codify @CodifyBaseball tyler glasnow looking great so far today vs. the rangers tyler glasnow looking great so far today vs. the rangers https://t.co/ZjRjKHAFzj looks like he’s about to tell me he doesn’t know if humanity can be trusted with such a weapon twitter.com/codifybaseball… looks like he’s about to tell me he doesn’t know if humanity can be trusted with such a weapon twitter.com/codifybaseball…

Diamond Tales @RSAdiamondtales @CodifyBaseball I swear that looks like somebody I used to know @CodifyBaseball I swear that looks like somebody I used to know

One of the actors most referenced was Irish star Cillian Murphy. Murphy, a former Golden Globe nominee, is most well-known for his role as Thomas Shelby on the hit TV Show Peaky Blinders.

With their win over the Rangers, the Tampa Bay Rays have improved their record to 47-19. The only team in the MLB not to have lost 20 games yet, the Rays will rely on the other facets of their world-beating rotation as the host the Rangers for the remainder of the weekend.

Eric Carlisle @givingchi @CodifyBaseball My brain is broken over this image and others showing the uncanny similarities. 🤯 @CodifyBaseball My brain is broken over this image and others showing the uncanny similarities. 🤯

Tyler Glasnow hopes his "new look" yields better results

Despite being an imposing force on the mound, Tyler Glasnow has been unable to live up to his full potential due to a string of injuries. Glasnow missed a lot of games in 2019 on account of a forearm issue, and most of 2021 and 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Now ostensibly healthy, Glasnow is on the league's best pitching team, which makes it easier for him to make up for lost time. With the Baltimore Orioles still 6.5 games behind the Rays, there is plenty of room of experimentation.

