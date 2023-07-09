For the second straight season, Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jordan Romano will suit up for the American League All-Star Game. A last minute addition, some are not convinced that he deserves it.

The only Canadian player on the MLB's only Canadian team, Romano hails from the Toronto suburb of Markham, Ontario. Serving in the Jays bullpen since 2019, he has been a regular closer for the team since 2021.

Romano, 30, currently has an ERA of 2.95 across 36 innings this season. Additionally, Jordan Romano's 25 saves lead the American League.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On July 9, two days before the 93rd MLB All-Star Game, fans got word that Romano would be called to the AL bullpen for the second straight season. The news comes after Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros revealed that he would be unavailable on account of a minor injury.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jordan Romano has been named an All-Star replacement for Framber Valdez Jordan Romano has been named an All-Star replacement for Framber Valdez https://t.co/qa42dOqa52

"Jordan Romano has been named an All-Star replacement for Framber Valdez" - Talkin' Baseball

While Jordan Romano has put forth some strong numbers this season, fans are not too impressed about his selection. Many took to Twitter to suggest names that they think would be better suited than Romano to play at the All-Star Game, scheduled for July 11 in Seattle.

3k @3kWwe @TalkinBaseball_ Ngl I’m pretty confused as to why Clay Holmes isn’t making the cut over a decent amount of these guys @TalkinBaseball_ Ngl I’m pretty confused as to why Clay Holmes isn’t making the cut over a decent amount of these guys

Last season, Romano was also named as a replacement on the AL pitching staff. Last year, he took over for New York Yankees flamethrower Gerrit Cole. The fact that Romano has been a replacement for two straight seasons has apparently led some to believe that his selection is not valid.

By comparison, Framber Valdez lays claim to an ERA of 2.51, the highest among AL starters this season, and has recorded a complete game shutout across 111 innings on the bump this season for the Astros.

rr @rr2577 @TalkinBaseball_ I'm a fan of Jordan Romano but Michael King should be on the All-Star team first @TalkinBaseball_ I'm a fan of Jordan Romano but Michael King should be on the All-Star team first https://t.co/Op981VyH3j

Mo @AstrossWRLD @TalkinBaseball_ There’s like 80 all stars every year now smh @TalkinBaseball_ There’s like 80 all stars every year now smh

Mike Gallagher @gallagwar @TalkinBaseball_ How do they continue to screw up such easy decisions. Replacements are like do overs for all the mistakes the players and coaches made, but instead they just compound it. @TalkinBaseball_ How do they continue to screw up such easy decisions. Replacements are like do overs for all the mistakes the players and coaches made, but instead they just compound it.

Ironically, the Toronto Blue Jays are only sending two pitchers and three position players to the game, none of whom are scheduled to start. Despite the poor results, three Jays players led at their respective positions one week before voting closed, leading some to question the league's honesty.

CallUpRaza🗽💤 @GavinDundon3 @TalkinBaseball_ There’s like 5 other pitchers you could have chose @TalkinBaseball_ There’s like 5 other pitchers you could have chose

Jordan Romano's poor name recognition in the USA hurts him

While Jordan Romano has put forth a solid pitching performance this season, most fans who have voted for the league's All-Stars do not watch him on a regular basis. The argument can be made about prosective replacements, but Romano is an All-Star, and judging by his pitching this season, he deserves to call himself one.

Poll : 0 votes