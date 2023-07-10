Baseball
By Aashna
Modified Jul 10, 2023 12:48 GMT
The MLB-related saga of the last Naylor brother has started. The brother of Josh and Bo Naylor, Myles Naylor was chosen by the Oakland Athletics as the 39th overall pick.

He will follow in their footsteps, perhaps making his way to the major leagues. He has become the first Canadian to be taken in the 2023 MLB draft.

Canadian 3B Myles Naylor selected selected at No. 39 overall by the Oakland Athletics. He's the younger brother of Josh, picked 12th overall in 2015, and Bo, taken 29th overall in 2018. Pretty incredible.
Myles' brothers Josh and Bo both play for the Cleveland Guardians. MLB Twitter has reacted after the split.

@MLB @ngambone @Athletics @CleGuardians Myles Naylor belongs in Cleveland.
@MLB @Athletics @CleGuardians Disgraceful behavior by the A’s

Many are calling the Athletics "homewreckers."

The @Athletics are homewreckers. Scummiest franchise in sports. twitter.com/MLB/status/167…
The athletics didn’t want a family get together for cleveland💔 twitter.com/mlb/status/167…
Haven’t felt heartbreak like this in a while twitter.com/mlb/status/167…
No way bro twitter.com/mlb/status/167…

Myles Naylor and his brothers in the MLB

Josh, the eldest brother, is currently Cleveland's starting first baseman, while Bo, the middle brother, is currently the team's starting catcher in Major League Baseball. Both brothers play for the Guardians.

Josh Naylor was picked by the Marlins with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft. After being traded to the Padres in 2016, he made his main-level debut in 2019 with them. After the 2020 season, he was traded to the Guardians. Cleveland selected Bo Naylor with the 29th overall pick in the 2018 draft, and he made his MLB debut in 2022.

Currently, Myles is committed to playing baseball for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in college. He joins Athletics teammate and another Canadian talent Denzel Clarke, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

