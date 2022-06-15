“Mets fans I want y’all to just destroy Brewers twitter" - MLB Twitter rips into the Milwaukee Brewers after getting shut out by the New York Mets

The New York Mets continued rolling tonight as they beat down the Milwaukee Brewers in a shutout 4-0 win. Mets starter Chris Bassitt pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out seven. He only walked one batter, meaning the Brewers managed to get on base just four times in this one.

With this win, the New York Mets improved to a whopping 41-22 record, giving them a .651 winning percentage.

The Brewers have been the exact opposite recently. They've dropped nine of their last 10 games and recently lost the first-place spot in the National League Central to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers are still a winning 34-29, but they haven't been looking good lately.

And now MLB Twitter is handing it to them after their 0-4 loss to the Mets.

This user went straight to the record books after this one. As it turns out, this was the largest shutout home win of the Mets against the Brewers. In 2002, they shut the Brewers out 9-0, and in 2018, they repeated it 5-0. But both of those games were at Miller Park. Tonight, they played at Citi Field.

Doug Kern @dakern74 Mets: Largest home shutout ever against the Brewers. Had a 9-0 on Aug 8 2002 and a 5-0 on May 24 2018, both at Miller Park. Mets: Largest home shutout ever against the Brewers. Had a 9-0 on Aug 8 2002 and a 5-0 on May 24 2018, both at Miller Park.

This fan thinks a Mets sweep is in order this week.

Richard @yroecy @NateAndree @PardonMyTake Must be a salty brewers fan. Enjoy getting swept by the mets. @NateAndree @PardonMyTake Must be a salty brewers fan. Enjoy getting swept by the mets.

But this user wasn't quite on board with the New York Mets fandom. They thought that Mets fans should temper their excitement after beating the Brewers. After all, Milwaukee is just 2-12 in the month of June.

Colin Hubbard @ColinHubbard22 Mets fans will probably be quick to say they beat a good team tonight and the Braves beat another bad team and just hope you don't notice that the Brewers have lost 9 out of their last 10 games and 12 out of their last 14. Mets fans will probably be quick to say they beat a good team tonight and the Braves beat another bad team and just hope you don't notice that the Brewers have lost 9 out of their last 10 games and 12 out of their last 14.

Here's another Mets fan trolling the Brewers for their loss. At least, they have the consolation of losing to one of the best teams this season.

That being said, and as this fan points out, the Mets have over $80 million in payroll sitting on the injured list. But even with both Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom out, the Mets keep finding ways to win.

Aaron Adams @AaronAdams3340 @BrewersRaptor 80 million of that on the IL for the Mets. Brewers fans should be annoyed they didn't try to maximize Burnes Woodruff and Peraltas cheap deals @BrewersRaptor 80 million of that on the IL for the Mets. Brewers fans should be annoyed they didn't try to maximize Burnes Woodruff and Peraltas cheap deals

This user posted a video from Citi Field of Chris Bassitt walking off the field after the eighth inning, his last in the game. For Bassitt, tonight was a huge personal victory. Before tonight, the right-hander had allowed 22 runs over his past five starts. Tonight, he allowed zero.

The Mets will look to continue their success as they take on the Brewers two more times this week.

