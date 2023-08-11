On August 10, the Toronto Blue Jays were in Cleveland. After winning two of the first three games against the Guardians, MLB's only Canadian team was looking to complete their second straight series win.

After an RBI single from Brandon Belt in the seventh, the Jays found themselves down 4-3 as relief pitcher Trevor Stephan entered the game. With two on base, none out and a count of 2-2, Stephan delivered a borderline pitch to outfielder George Springer, which landed below the affirmed strike zone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

George Springer & Blue Jays manager LIVID after double ejection | MLB on ESPN

After home plate umpire Jeremy Rehak called George Springer out looking, the right fielder immediately began to jaw at him. As Springer was walking back to the Toronto Blue Jays dugout, Rehak ejected him.

Via Twitter

Amongst the cheering of Cleveland Guardians fans, Blue Jays manager John Schneider came charging out of the visitor's dugout to give Rehak an earful. It was not long before Scheider too, was given the boot.

The situation was met with a mixed reaction online. While many Jays fans were indeed livid at the scene, some observers were sympathetic. From Rehak's standpoint behind home plate, the borderline pitch could very easily looked like a strike call.

Via Twitter

The Blue Jays were able to load the bases later in the inning on account of an infield single by Matt Chapman. However, catcher Alejandro Kirk popped out, ending the potentially high-scoring frame.

The Toronto Blue Jays were unable to muster any more offense, and ended up losing the contest 4-3 to split the series in Cleveland. With a record of 65-52, the Jays occupy the third and final Wild Card spot, with only 1.5 games between themselves and the Seattle Mariners, who are knocking on the door.

Toronto Blue Jays will need to stay focused now more than ever

With a slashline of .261/.328/.401 alongside 14 home runs and 46 RBIs, Springer has not been excellent, but still very dependable. The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the league's most committed teams, and their energy shows how hungry they are to break out of one of baseball's toughest divisions. Unfortunately, things did not tip their way yesterday in Cleveland. Now, the team will need to perform to the full extent of their abilities for their weekend set against the Chicago Cubs, before returning home to Toronto to kick off a homestand.