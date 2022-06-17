“I don't think he's having kids anytime soon” - MLB Twitter winces in pain after Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain takes a baseball to the groin

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is going to have cramps tonight. When New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme roped a base hit into centerfield, Cain approached the ball to catch it on a bounce. However, Citi Field is unfamiliar terrain for the outfielder; he's not used to the way balls bounce on the grass.

He came up a little too close and jumped a little too early, trying to correct the ball's unanticipated hop. It came up sharply and hit him directly in the groin area. Cain winced and grabbed the ball. He held on to it for longer than usual as he winced in pain. He weakly tossed it to second base and then went down to his knees. He was in considerable pain.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Cup check for Lorenzo Cain

Upon replaying the footage, the commentators realized that it was a direct hit.

"Oh!" One said. "That hurts just looking at it."

MLB Twitter winces in pain after Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain takes a baseball to the groin

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is probably going to be sore tonight

This user set the scene from the Mets' ballpark. As it turns out, the fans didn't wince as much as they laughed at Cain after it happened.

BK @Bkillinit Lorenzo Cain just fielded a base hit directly in the Jewels and the whole stadium started laughing #Mets

This user shared a South Park GIF, comparing it to Cain's unfortunate mishap.

This user didn't find the clip as funny. In their words, it "destroyed my soul."

Ursula @urslovesthemets Oh my god that slow-motion clip of Lorenzo Cain getting hit in the nuts destroyed my soul

This user doesn't think Lorenzo Cain is having kids anytime soon.

Maybe after tonight, Cain will start wearing a cup. If he doesn't, maybe he'll start being a little more cautious when charging bouncing baseballs in the outfield.

Fletcher @Fletcherconner4 I don't think Lorenzo Cain is wearing his cup.

Sometimes all you can say is "ouch." That's all this user could think of, also adding that the ball was a "direct hit."

phil d @phildaugherty1 Lorenzo Cain of the Brewers just got hit directly in the nuts by a bouncing base hit that he tried to catch but got too close to. Direct hit. Ouch.

Here come the jokesters and comedians. This user thinks the Milwaukee Brewers fan got one ball for the price of two. At least, he completed the play.

𝚆𝚘𝚗𝚐’𝚜 𝙱𝚘𝚗𝚐™️ @yelichfans Lorenzo Cain hit one ball for the price of two!

As this user points out, Lorenzo Cain probably wanted to lie down and quit after getting hit there. Credit to the outfielder for muscling out the throw before dropping to his knees in pain.

J.M. Casper @metrbocker That’s the worst feeling in the world. I think Lorenzo Cain just wants to lay down in the fetal position in centerfield right now

On the season, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder is batting just .176 with one home run and nine runs batted in. His wins above replacement total is -0.2.

