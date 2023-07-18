Last weekend, George Springer and his wife Charlise Castro welcomed their second child. The outfielder for the Jays is overjoyed, as is his older kid. Charlise shared some adorable pictures of the newborn baby. During All-Star week, wives from MLB and fans congratulated George Springer and his wife Charlise on the birth of their second child.

Last weekend, Springer was added to the paternity list. The birth of Springer's child comes at a good time because the outfielder will get to spend a few additional days with his wife and the infant during the All-Star break.

MLB wives and supporters react as George and Charlise announce the birth of their new child after keeping it a secret. Some of the fan reactions are mentioned below:

George Springer's career statistics

George Springer, an American professional baseball outfielder with the Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball (MLB), was born on September 19, 1989. He played with the Houston Astros from 2014-2020.

In the first round (11th overall) in the 2011 MLB draft, the Astros picked Springer, and he made his debut in 2014. In addition to playing a lot of positions, Springer has played a lot of center field in his career.

Springer played college baseball for the University of Connecticut, where he was voted the Big East Conference Baseball Player of the Year and a First Team All-American. In 2017, Springer earned the All-Star seletion, won the World Series and the Silver Slugger Award.

As the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games, he was also voted the 2017 World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP) after hitting a record-tying five home runs. He won three all star selections in 2018, 2019 and again in 2022.

