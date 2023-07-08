It has been a frustrating five-month period for New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

In March, Lindor's Puerto Rican side was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Team Mexico in a stunning upset at the World Baseball Classic. His Mets have started the year poorly and look like a long shot for the playoffs. His current .322 on-base percentage would be the lowest of his career if the season were to end today. To make matters worse, Lindor missed out on a place at the 2023 All-Star Game.

MLB writer and Mets fan Ben Yoel is one person that believes Lindor deserves to be in Seattle this week.

Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel MLB @MLB Carlos Estévez and Geraldo Perdomo are All-Stars for the first time!



Estévez replaces Emmanuel Clase on the AL roster and Perdomo replaces Dansby Swanson on the NL roster. Carlos Estévez and Geraldo Perdomo are All-Stars for the first time!Estévez replaces Emmanuel Clase on the AL roster and Perdomo replaces Dansby Swanson on the NL roster. https://t.co/WJWQ484dox Perdomo over Lindor is such a bad look for MLB. twitter.com/mlb/status/167… Perdomo over Lindor is such a bad look for MLB. twitter.com/mlb/status/167…

"Perdomo over Lindor is such a bad look for MLB." - Ben Yoel

Yoel was shocked to see Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo selected to replace Dansby Swanson on the NL roster.

Perdomo is only in his third season in the majors but has put up solid numbers this year. His .274 batting average and .381 OBP are significantly better than Lindor's, but he is lagging behind in most other offensive categories.

Over 88 games, Lindor has recorded 19 home runs, 60 RBIs, 79 hits, and 13 stolen bases. In comparison, Perdomo has five home runs, 33 RBIs, 60 hits, and nine stolen bases over 72 games.

Francisco Lindor was named an All-Star for four consecutive seasons between 2016-2019

Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets heads toward first after a hit against the New York Yankees at Citi Field

The news will come as a blow to Lindor who is regarded as one of the game's premier infielders. The 29-year-old can hit, hit with power, field, throw, and steal bases.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Wondering why the Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo (2.4 fWAR) was named an NL All-Star replacement over the Mets’ Francisco Lindor (3.0)? According to the league, Perdomo earned his place as a result of the player balloting. Wondering why the Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo (2.4 fWAR) was named an NL All-Star replacement over the Mets’ Francisco Lindor (3.0)? According to the league, Perdomo earned his place as a result of the player balloting.

"Wondering why the Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo (2.4 fWAR) was named an NL All-Star replacement over the Mets’ Francisco Lindor (3.0)? According to the league, Perdomo earned his place as a result of the player balloting." - Ken Rosenthal

Lindor was named to the All-Star game for four straight seasons between 2016-2019. He is a Platinum Glove winner, a two-time Gold Glove winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

The New York Mets star was gracious when asked about the snub and congratulated Perdomo saying he was "happy for him."

Francisco Lindor will have a lengthy four-day break to regroup and focus on working the Mets back into contention. Next on the schedule for the struggling Mets - a grueling three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

