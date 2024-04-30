"Momma may have birthed three of you, but I still got it" - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley opens up about 'rekindling' dreams after motherhood

They say being a mom takes away the model in you, but Ashley, Carlos Rodon's wife, proved the naysayers wrong. Despite giving birth to three children with Carlos, she still radiates youthfulness, as evident from her latest social media post.

Ashley recently appeared in a fashion show where she had a sash of Greenwich. In the images shared on her Instagram post, she can be seen in different outfits as she confidently walked down the ramp at the event.

"Moments in time of me rekindling doing things that make my soul smile. I’ll be reminding my kids one day, momma may have birthed three of you.. but I still got it 😂👏🏻," she wrote in the caption.

After dating for years, Carlos Rodon and Ashley tied the knot in January 2018 in a wedding ceremony held in Costa Rica. Their first child, Willow, was born in 2019. They welcomed their second child, Bo, in 2021. Last year, in April, they welcomed their third son, Silo.

Ashley's two heartbreaking moments led her to found Nest Egg Foundation

Apart from being a mother of three, Ashley serves as the Executive Director of Advocacy and Impact for the Nest Egg Foundation, which helps couples who have been unable to start families.

The inspiration behind this non-profit organization comes from the personal experiences of the Rodon family. Before Ashley gave birth to Willow, she went through two miscarriages. Complications in pregnancy prompted the couple to explore different options, including in vitro fertilization (IVF).

IVF involves fertilizing the eggs with sperm outside the body and then implanting them in the uterus. Though the couple was seeking this route to pregnancy, surprisingly, Ashley conceived naturally. However, they were still convinced of the importance of IVF.

In collaboration with the Carlos Rodon Foundation and Ashley's Nest Egg Foundation, The Willow Grant was launched to offer financial assistance to couples. Those eligible can receive a $10,000 grant (as per pinstripenation.com) to aid in the expensive IVF therapy.

