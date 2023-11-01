Mookie Betts flaunts his Bowling skills with a perfect strike

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has a separate love for bowling. In a video posted by him on social media, Betts was seen bowling like a pro.

It is seen that Betts approaches the line nonchalantly, as if he were used to pressure, and this isn't it, and then he unleashes a stunning throw. The ball blasts into the pins for a strike rather than really colliding with them.

Watch:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is how we roll! Just call me Mr. 300 🎳!"

Mookie Betts presented a 300 on his birthday

Mookie Betts isn't just passing through. He's bowled at least five 300-game sessions. He most recently did it in October to commemorate his 30th birthday, which he did at a bowling alley and at the 2017 World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nevada.

Betts learned to bowl from his mother, and he spent all of his adolescence playing both baseball and bowling. After breaking almost all of the school record, he was named the 2010 Tennessee Boys Bowler of the Year. Betts' ability to pin hits was already becoming well-known before he entered the Major League Baseball.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three

He has bowled three perfect 300 games with success. This indicates that he bowled a strike in each of the game's frames, therefore making it three times that he has bowled 12 straight strikes.

NBA player Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns sponsored the CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational, which Betts participated in and won. In the final, Betts defeated professional bowler Tommy Jones to win the championship trophy for the competition.

Betts has discussed striking a balance that benefits both batters and bowlers in baseball. In 2022, Betts' squad displayed great balance as he teamed up with NL hits leader Freddie Freeman to form one of the strongest lineups in baseball. It's possible that his prior at-bat stats were influenced by all those strikeouts.