“Most emotion trout has shown his entire career” “The Angels should be held criminally liable for wasting Trout's career” - MLB fans react to Mike Trout's frustration with Los Angeles Angels bullpen

The Los Angeles Angels played the Chicago White Sox yesterday and won 4-1. The Angels played well. Shohei Ohtani earned the win on the mound, striking out 11 in just 5.2 innings. However, this was coming off of an embarrassing 11-4 loss the night before, where the Angels looked pathetic.

During the loss, the White Sox had five-run innings on two separate occasions, and the Angels were not competitive at all. Oliver Ortega ultimately got the loss on the mound, giving up two earned runs in just 0.2 innings of relief. However, this was not the worst pitching performance of the night.

Elvis Peguero gave up four earned runs in just 0.2 innings pitched. During his time on the mound, Peguero was seen tipping his pitches, making it easier for the hitters to guess what is coming.

As seen in the video, the Angels reliever brings his hands closer to him when he throws a fastball. The hitters found this out, and Peguero got hit around shortly after. Mike Trout is seen angry about this from center field, trying to show the pitcher what he was doing wrong.

Although they started out hot, the Los Angeles Angels are currently slipping and have fallen to third place in the American League West. They are 12 games behind the Houston Astros for first place and are now four games under .500. As of now, it looks like another year without a playoff berth for Mike Trout and the Angels.

Fans are angry over Los Angeles Angels reliever tipping pitches

Trout has only reached the postseason once in his 12-year career, and this has fans angry for him. Many think he is never going to reach the playoffs, let alone the World Series.

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of the best players in Major League Baseball. This is why many were calling for them to leave the Angels and go to a team that wants to win.

This fan went as far as to say the Los Angeles Angels organization should be held criminally liable for wasting Trout's career.

However, Mike Trout did choose to sign a huge deal with the Angels to stay there until next decade. Although he might regret that option, it was his choice to stay in Los Angeles.

Pitch tipping is unacceptable in an MLB game. Mike Trout has every reason to be frustrated with his teammates. If the Angels do not turn it around soon, their postseason hopes will vanish.

