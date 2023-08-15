According to the UsWeekly, Kanye West, a rapper, clothes designer and current matchmaker, introduced Khloe Kardashian and baseball player Matt Kemp.

On Nov. 22, 2013, Kardashian returned from her trip to Australia and removed her wedding bands after watching a video of her husband, Lamar Odom, singing about infidelity "on the DL."

According to reports, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress was "sad" but decided that it was time for a "fresh start" after being last seen leaving a gym in Los Angeles.

According to a source, "Matt's manager is one of Kanye's best friends. Kanye suggested his manager hook them up".

On Dec. 13, she filed for divorce from her ex-husband after waiting for three weeks. Therefore, even though she was still legally wed, her next man was already in the works, thanks to Kanye West.

Khloe Kardashian and Matt Kemp's relationship

LA Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp says that he and Khloe Kardashian are merely friends, despite rumors that the two have been having a secret relationship.

While it has been reported that the baseball player may spend Christmas Eve with the Kardashians, he insists that they're not romantically involved. Kemp did open up about his appreciation for them, referring to them as "good people."

According to RadarOnline, the reality actress and Kemp have been dating for a while. The Oklahoma-born athlete and Kardashian attended the John Legend performance at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 1.

Khloe Kardashian and Matt Kemp

Additionally, they were seated together at Jay Z's concert in Los Angeles last week, which Odom attended separately, but he avoided speaking to his estranged wife.

When Kemp tweeted a picture of the Kardashian family Christmas tree standing in Kris Jenner's Calabasas home, he threw fuel to the flames. Both, though, have refuted rumors of a relationship.