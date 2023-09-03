Albert Pujols, a former Major League Baseball player, has tied the knot for the second time after a contentious divorce. He shared a photo of himself with Nicole Fernandez, the daughter of former Dominican Republic president Leonel Fernandez, on Instagram.

In the picture, the couple is seen smiling radiantly, expressing their happiness and contentment. They are clearly in love and excited about their future together.

Following the divorce from his ex-wife, Albert, and Nicole made their Instagram relationship public in late 2022. The two have a seven-year age difference but love works on understanding and happiness with each other.

The English translation of his Instagram caption is as follows:

"My best love story is the one I'm living with you"

On September 16, 2022, Albert caught the ceremonial first pitch that Leonel Fernandez, Nicole's father and a former president of the Dominican Republic, threw at a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Albert Pujols and ex-wife Deidre split after 22 years

A former MLB player, Albert Pujols, was married to Deidre for 22 years. The couple's four children are Albert Jr., Sophia, Ezra, and Esther Grace. They married on January 1st, 2000.

On April 4, 2022, Albert and Deidre filed for divorce since they could not sort out their differences which led to a pretty messy divorce. The news was delivered shortly after her brain tumor was removed in April.

After a ten-year absence, Pujols rejoined the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. The team selected Pujols in the 1999 draft, and during his time there, he won two World Series, three MVP titles, and the Rookie of the Year Award.