"My dad takes the best pics" - Alex Bregman captures son Knox making a splash of joy in poolside fun with mom Reagan donning red swimsuit

After a rocky start to the season, Alex Bregman appears to have found his stride. Amid an important contract year, the Astros third baseman is also spending quality time with family.

Over the weekend, the Bregman family was in New York for the Astros' game against the Mets. Bregman captured his two-year-old son, Knox, and wife, Reagan, having fun in the pool.

Reagan Bregman was splashing around with son Knox and husband Alex on a recent visit to the New York area (www.Instagram.com/Reaganelizabeth)

Reagan credited the Houston Astros third baseman with a quality capture, quoting her son:

"My dad takes the best pics."

Reagan Howard, a Louisiana native, attended Texas A&M University and worked in corporate jobs. She met Alex Bregman in 2018 during a dinner party hosted by mutual friends in Houston. After dating for years, the couple married in late 2020.

Apart from being a baseball wife and mother to Knox, Reagan is also an entrepreneur, having launched Exiza, a women's athletic wear line, and also freelances as a jewelry designer.

With Knox and Reagan in the stands, the Astros won the series against the New York Mets at Citi Field this weekend. In the second game of the series, Alex Bregman's two-run single helped his side to a 9-6 victory.

Alex Bregman's son interrupts him during an interview with a baseball request

Following the Astros' win over the Baltimore Orioles last weekend, Alex Bregman's post-game interview was interrupted by Knox's plea to go to the batting cage.

“He’s been begging all weekend, he wants to go to the (batting) cage and the dugout. So we’re gonna take him to the cage and the dugout,” Bregman said. [via Brian McTaggart].

With the Astros having won 11 of their past 15 now, perhaps Knox can also look forward to watching his dad in the postseason, which was seen as a remote possibility a few weeks ago.

