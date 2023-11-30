"My drive from stadium to home gives me that escape" - When baseball star Cody Bellinger's celebrity status soared by starring in $81,900 BMW X7 ad

Cody Bellinger, who is currently a free agent, won the 2023 NL Comeback Player of the Year and is expected to land a multi-year deal on the back of an impressive season.

Off the field, Bellinger's celebrity status soared during his MVP run in 2019 with the Dodgers. After being crowned the NL Player of the Month in April of that season, he starred in a BMW commercial among others.

In the commercial, the former league MVP is seen driving an $81,900 BMW X7 model, discussing how he enjoys driving the car as an escape from his daily routine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He talked about the BMW X7's gesture control feature, through which one can turn up and down the volume, toggle radio stations and open the sunroof of the car:

"A lot of people see me as an athlete, but once you get your car on the drive home, you become a person. My drive from the stadium to home gives me that escape. The BMW X7 is the top level with gesture control. You can turn up and down the volume, you can change the radio stations, better sunroof, the windows down, cruising on the PCH. I'm Cody Bellinger, and this is my ride home in the legendary BMW X7."

Expand Tweet

Cody Bellinger's 2023 season showcased glimpses of the former MVP

Ever since he won the NL Most Valuable Player of the Year with the LA Dodgers, Bellinger's hitting has taken a turn for the worse. From 2020 to 2022, the player could only hit .203 with 209 hits, 41 home runs, 134 RBIs, and 142 runs scored in 295 games. This prompted the Dodgers to non-tender him ahead of the 2023 season.

Bellinger signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on December 14, 2022, with a mutual option for 2024, which he declined to test free agency. The 2023 comeback season couldn't have come at a better time, and he will surely add more digits to his contract this offseason.

Cody Bellinger batted .307 with 153 hits, 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 95 runs scored in 130 games in 2023. He was named Comeback Player of the Year for the first time and also received his second Silver Slugger award.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.