"My god Aaron Hicks get a fu***ng clue dude" - MLB writer Eric Hubbs is enraged at New York Yankees center fielder, compares his leading off to 'crime against humanity'

The New York Yankees have given their fans very little to complain about this season. The team is ranked second in MLB in wins (albeit behind its cross-town rival New York Mets), has the best record in the American League, leads the most competitive division in the American League, and is leading the American League in runs per game. Things are going quite well in the Bronx. However, even in the best of times, Yankees fans have been known to be critical of the team's faults. In this instance, it is the poor offensive showing from outfielder Aaron Hicks, especially out of the leadoff spot.

Hicks entered the leadoff spot with big shoes to fill. Derek Jeter, who sits among the greatest New York Yankees players to ever take the field, led off games for the first half of the 21st century and produced an on-base percentage of .402 when leading off games for New York. Jeter would pass the torch to outfielder Brett Gardner, whose speed was leveraged into a career on-base percentage of .362 —certainly a step down from The Captain — but he was still solid at the top of the lineup to start the game. Hicks, comparatively, has a career on-base percentage of .290 when leading off a game which is absolutely abysmal and leads MLB sports writer Eric Hubbs to make statements such as what follows.

Hubbs is a baseball writer for Barstool Sports and host of "The Short Porch" podcast.

Hicks has been a source of frustration for Yankees fans as, while his on-base percentage for the season is close to .400, his inability to drive the ball and produce extra base hits is frustrating when coupled with his lack of speed. He also strikes out (16 times) nearly as many times as he gets a hit (17 times) this season, which has led many to question why he is in the lineup at all, let alone in the leadoff spot.

"Aaron Hicks leading off for this team is a crime against humanity" - @ Eric Hubbs

While the New York Yankees have been comfortable riding the hot bats of Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge for the month of April, Hicks is proving to be a growing frustration for the fans. Time will tell how this issue will be reolved.

